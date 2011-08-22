WICT Taps Bergman "Woman of the Year"
Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) has tapped
Bright House President Naomi Bergman "Woman of the Year."
She will receive the award Oct. 3 at the Hilton New York
as part of WICT's annual leadership conference.
Also being saluted at the awards luncheon are Jennifer
Dorian, SVP for Turner Entertainment Networks, and Kathleen Finch, SVP and GM
of HGTV, who will receive Women to Watch Awards.
The Woman of the Year Award goes to a woman in the cable
business who has made "increasingly significant contributions to her
company and the overall cable telecommunications industry throughout her
career."
The Women to Watch are those who show "promise for
transforming the industry."
