WICT Southeast Chapter Calls for Red Letter Award Nominations

The Southeast Chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) is asking for nominations for the 2011 Red Letter Awards, which honor outstanding achievement and leadership in the cable and telecommunications industry and the representation of WICT's "Touchstones of Leadership."

The Red Letter Awards include the Catalyst Award for Women in Technology, whose recipient has made significant contributions to the industry; the Horizon Award for Woman to Watch, honoring a woman at the VP level or above who has shown job excellence and a record of success; and the Inspiration Award for Woman of the Year, given to a senior VP or higher whose year has been marked by remarkable achievements. The Mentor Award is given to someone who has shown interest in the growth of individuals working within the industry, and the Rising Star Award for Emerging Leaders acknowledges women at the director level or below with potential for leadership.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 3, by 5 p.m. The recipients will receive the awards at WICT Southeast's Red Letter Gala on Tuesday, Oct. 18.