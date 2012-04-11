WICT Selects Rising Leaders Participants
Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) has
picked 120 participants for its Rising Leaders Program, a training program
supported by the Walter Kaitz Foundation, Comcast, Suddenlink and Turner
Broadcasting.
The
year-long program includes instruction on team building, strategy and
developing a leadership plan. "WICT's Rising Leaders Program prepares
cable's next generation of leaders to take on the challenges they will face in
a demanding and dynamic industry," Christina Vergara, WICT VP of education
and program development, said in announcing the latest class.
For
a list of the participants and their bios, go here.
