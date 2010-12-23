WICT Salutes 2010 With Chapter Awards

Women in Cable Telecommunications has announced its 2010 award

recipients with top honors reserved for WICT New England, Comcast's

Tracy Baumgartner and Oxygen's Mary Murano.

For the second year in a

row, WICT New England Chapter is the organization's Chapter of the Year

recipient, an award that is presented to the top performing chapter as

measured by WICT's Model Chapter Business Plan scores across such areas

as programming, governance and membership.

WICT also recognized

Tracy Baumgartner, vice president of public relations, Comcast West

Division, as its Chapter President of the Year for her work with its

Rocky Mountain Chapter, while naming Mary Murano, executive vice

president, TV network distribution, NBC Universal, as its Chapter

Advisor of the Year for her work with the group's New York Chapter.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.