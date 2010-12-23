WICT Salutes 2010 With Chapter Awards
By MCN Staff
Women in Cable Telecommunications has announced its 2010 award
recipients with top honors reserved for WICT New England, Comcast's
Tracy Baumgartner and Oxygen's Mary Murano.
For the second year in a
row, WICT New England Chapter is the organization's Chapter of the Year
recipient, an award that is presented to the top performing chapter as
measured by WICT's Model Chapter Business Plan scores across such areas
as programming, governance and membership.
WICT also recognized
Tracy Baumgartner, vice president of public relations, Comcast West
Division, as its Chapter President of the Year for her work with its
Rocky Mountain Chapter, while naming Mary Murano, executive vice
president, TV network distribution, NBC Universal, as its Chapter
Advisor of the Year for her work with the group's New York Chapter.
