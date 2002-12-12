WICT returning to D.C.
Chicago-based Women in Cable & Telecommunications is moving to
Washington, D.C., in the first quarter of 2003.
It will be a homecoming for the group, which was founded there in 1979 (July
20, to be exact) as Women in Cable. D.C. has remained the home of its annual
benefit dinner.
"Washington, D.C., presents many opportunities for greater collaboration with
major industry influencers," WICT president Benita Fitzgerald Mosley said in
announcing the move. Those were identified as the industry's "largest cluster of
MSOs, programmers, associations and advocacy groups."
WICT said the move has been in the planing stages for several
years.
