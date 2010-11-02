WICTRecords Membership Record
Women In Cable & Telecommunications said Tuesday it has reached an all-time high of 8,146 members.
"It is clear
that regardless of economic conditions, leadership training is valued
by our members and their companies," said WICT President Maria Brennan.
But WICT is
not resting on its laurels. The announcement coincided with the start of
a new membership drive to up that tally even more.
WICT's mentoring
and training programs are backed by some of the biggest names in the
business, including Comcast, Rainbow, Time Warner and Turner.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.