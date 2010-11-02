WICTRecords Membership Record

Women In Cable & Telecommunications said Tuesday it has reached an all-time high of 8,146 members.

"It is clear

that regardless of economic conditions, leadership training is valued

by our members and their companies," said WICT President Maria Brennan.

But WICT is

not resting on its laurels. The announcement coincided with the start of

a new membership drive to up that tally even more.

WICT's mentoring

and training programs are backed by some of the biggest names in the

business, including Comcast, Rainbow, Time Warner and Turner.

