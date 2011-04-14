WICT Picks Rising Stars
Women in Cable & Telecommunications has selected its 120 designees for its 2011 Rising Leaders Program, a week-long training program in leadership skills, stress management, wellness and more, funded by a grant from the Walter Kaitz Foudation.
There were almost 250 applicants for the slots, said WICT.
And the winners were:
Danielle Acampora, Director of Accounting; ESPN
Leah Altman, Director, Ad Sales Marketing; Scripps Networks Interactive
Lynne Antinarelli, Manager, Integrated Marketing; CMT
Danielle Arnold, Senior Manager, Finance; PBS KIDS Sprout
Shaheena Arshad-Trijillo, Director, Operations Engineering; Comcast
Amanda Bader Perry, Manager, Internal Audit; Insight Communications
Sakshi Bajaj, Technical Team Lead; Comcast
Meghan Ballantyne, Director, National Accounts; Scripps Networks Interactive
Tiffany Barnes, Senior Manager, Financial Planning & Analysis; MTV Networks
Stephanie Bastin-Wells, Senior HR Manager; Comcast Spotlight
Renee Beck, Director, Production Services, Programming & Production; National Geographic Channel
Megan Bishop, Director of Business Operations; Comcast
Jennifer Blaxland, Senior Interconnect Traffic Manager; Comcast Spotlight
Susan Blum, Director of Retention and Competition; Comcast
Carrie Bocian, Senior Director, Programming; Time Warner Cable
Audrey Boecklen, Senior Product Manager - Technology & Product Development; Comcast
Elizabeth Braiman, Manager, Distribution Business Development; AETN
Laura Brayton, Director; Comcast
Catherine Butler, Senior Finance Manager; ESPN International
Eliana Castro, Senior Manager, Wireless PMO; Time Warner Cable
Ruth Cheng, Director, Human Resources; MTV Networks
Sharon Codeanne, Manager of Government & Community Relations; Comcast
Sara Corcoran, Associate Director, ESPN Multimedia Sales Research; ESPN
Norma Cordova, VP, Business Operations & Project Management, West Region; Time Warner Cable
Dana Cox, Director, Commercial Operations; Time Warner Cable
Trisha Coy, Senior Director of Customer Care; Comcast
Dana Crose, Assistant Collections Manager; Insight Communications
Kristi De Tienne, NASR - Senior Manager of Repair and Incubation; Comcast
Kelly Deen, Senior Manager, 360 Consumer Marketing; Cartoon Network
Gimette DeLaughter, Video Operations Support Manager; Cox Communications
Christine Delestowicz, Field Manager, Distribution; Hallmark Channels
Wendy Deyton, Director of Sales Operations; CommScope
Lisa Donaldson, Marketing Manager; Cable One
Wanda Doran, Executive Producer, On-Air Promotion & Branding; WE tv
Jordana Drell, Senior Director, Preschool Games; Nickelodeon
Heather Dworakowski, Marketing Manager, Partnerships & Promotions; Time Warner Cable, East Region
Amy Emmerich, Vice President, Production & Development; Travel Channel
Lisa Engelke, Manager, Product Management Team; Charter Communications
Melissa Filippone, Research Director; WE tv & Wedding Central
Patty Fowler, Director, New Product Support; Comcast
Jennifer Frager, Manager of Sales and Customer Retention; Suddenlink Communications
Janet Glenn, Director of Billing Carolina Region; Time Warner Cable
Kate Gross, Manager of Operations, Creative Services; truTV
Corinne Harradine, Regional Director, Affiliate Sales; NBC Universal Television Network Distribution
Aaliyah Harris, Manager, Partner Marketing; MTV Networks
Ramonica Harton, Director, Business Development & Multi-Platform Distribution; Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
Becky Henderson, Founder, EVP, General Manager; Halogen TV
Heather Hipke, Director of Finance; Time Warner Cable
Shelley Hoffmann, Producer; Food Network/Cooking Channel
Betsy Holland, Director, Corporate Responsibility & Civic Affairs; Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
Melissa Ingram, Counsel, Business and Legal Affairs; GMC
Olivia Jarvis, Director, HR; Comcast
Shelly Jones, Midwest Region IT Director - Commercial Services; Time Warner Cable
Kealani Kimball, Associate Director, Event Development; ESPN
Brenda Kinne, Senior Director of Marketing; Time Warner Cable - Wisconsin
Deborah Lamb, Local Content Vehicle, Coordinating Producer; C-SPAN
Shana Lebofsky, Director, Finance & Operations; Comcast
Traci Loonstra, Director, Sales & Marketing; Charter Communications
Erin Lorenz, Director of IT, HR Applications; Suddenlink Communications
Laraine Mancini, Senior Director, Investor Relations; Time Warner Cable
Beth Marchetti, Customer Care Manager; Insight Communications
Monique Marcil, Director of Features; Tribune Media Services
Corrie Marden, HR Generalist; Midcontinent Communications
Karen McCague, Director of IT Service Management; Scripps Networks
Samantha Meiler, Editorial Director; Nickelodeon
Robbin Meyers, Senior Manager, HRIS; Time Warner Cable
Kukis Moran, Senior Manager, Market Design; Comcast
Louise Moran, Producer; ESPN International
Julie Morris, Production Supervisor; Turner Broadcasting - truTV
Sandra Nelson, Director of Finance; Bright House Networks
Marietta Obfenda, Director of Accounting & Finance; Comcast
Kathy O'Brien, Senior Manager of Workforce Management; Comcast
Courtney Oliver, Director, Human Resources; Nickelodeon
Sharon Orloff, Manager, Customer Service Centers; Comcast
Alessandra Otero-Reiss, Director of Targeted Marketing; Time Warner Cable
Rachel Ozias, Marketing Manager; Comcast
Sandra Parks, Director of Marketing Operations; Comcast
Lorelei Pate, Project Manager, Voice & IP Operations; Time Warner Cable
Ursula Pfeiffer, Coordinating Producer; ESPN
Christa Pickel, Senior Marketing Operations Manager; Comcast
Adele Plumail, Director, Integrated Marketing; MTV Networks
Anne Porter, Manager, Finance; Comcast
Emily Powers, Director, Business Development, Digital Distribution; NBCUniversal
Lara Pritchard, Vice President, Communications - Northeast; Time Warner Cable
Patricia Ragsdale, Senior Engineering Project Manager; Comcast
Devi Ramachandran, Director, Technology; Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
Katherine Reeves, Principal Engineer; Time Warner Cable
Lisa Reeves, Senior Counsel; Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
Eilisa Reid, Director, Device & Network Application Engineering; Comcast
Jean Rench, Senior Director of Advanced Advertising Operations; Time Warner Cable Media Sales
Luz Reval, Customer Service Manager; Cable One
Sara Richardson, Operations Manager; Comcast
Marie Robinson, Director of Product Management; Comcast
Severn Sandt, Senior Operations Manager; ESPN
Michelle Scheuermann, Director of Communications; The Sportsman Channel
Soluna Shah, Corporate Director, Online Strategy; Bright House Networks
Nicole Siegel, Regional Manager, Distribution Field Sales, East Region; AETN
Ingrid Simunic, Senior Director, Voice/Wireless Product Management; Time Warner Cable
Joy Sivec, Senior Manager, Customer Care Training; Time Warner Cable
Jennifer Smardo, Senior Director of Engineering and Business Operations; Comcast
Beth Smith, Finance Director of International Digital Media; MTV Networks
Kenley Smith, Manager, Consumer Marketing; HGTV
Tammy Smith, Senior Director of Research; Outdoor Channel
Nadia Sookram, Senior Manager, Finance; MTV Networks
Erin Spurling, Marketing Communications Manager; Comcast
Ebony Staton Weidman, Senior Manager, Human Resources; Comcast
Lauren Stevenson, Director, National Accounts; Disney and ESPN Media Networks
Carol Ann Sweeney, Manager, Procurement; Comcast
Bonna Tanaka, Senior Project Manager; Time Warner Cable
Chandni Thakrar-Ochoa, Director, Corporate Voice Operations; Suddenlink Communications
Tina Thompson, Manager, Programming; GMC
Johnna Turner, Customer Experience Manager; Suddenlink Communications
Marshelle Walker, Project Manager, New Development; Cable One, Inc.
Lisa Walsh, Senior Director of Human Resources; Comcast
Robyn Watson, Director, Corporate Communications; Time Warner Cable
Heather Whitley, Senior Producer; CNN Idea Lab
Caryn Williams, Project Manager, Customer Service Strategy & Operations; Comcast
Mickey Williams, Project Manager - All Digital; Cable One, Inc.
Helen Wilson, Director of Marketing Operations; Comcast
Liza Wyles, Executive Producer; WE tv
