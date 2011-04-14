WICT Picks Rising Stars

Women in Cable & Telecommunications has selected its 120 designees for its 2011 Rising Leaders Program, a week-long training program in leadership skills, stress management, wellness and more, funded by a grant from the Walter Kaitz Foudation.



There were almost 250 applicants for the slots, said WICT.



And the winners were:



Danielle Acampora, Director of Accounting; ESPN

Leah Altman, Director, Ad Sales Marketing; Scripps Networks Interactive

Lynne Antinarelli, Manager, Integrated Marketing; CMT

Danielle Arnold, Senior Manager, Finance; PBS KIDS Sprout

Shaheena Arshad-Trijillo, Director, Operations Engineering; Comcast

Amanda Bader Perry, Manager, Internal Audit; Insight Communications

Sakshi Bajaj, Technical Team Lead; Comcast

Meghan Ballantyne, Director, National Accounts; Scripps Networks Interactive

Tiffany Barnes, Senior Manager, Financial Planning & Analysis; MTV Networks

Stephanie Bastin-Wells, Senior HR Manager; Comcast Spotlight

Renee Beck, Director, Production Services, Programming & Production; National Geographic Channel

Megan Bishop, Director of Business Operations; Comcast

Jennifer Blaxland, Senior Interconnect Traffic Manager; Comcast Spotlight

Susan Blum, Director of Retention and Competition; Comcast

Carrie Bocian, Senior Director, Programming; Time Warner Cable

Audrey Boecklen, Senior Product Manager - Technology & Product Development; Comcast

Elizabeth Braiman, Manager, Distribution Business Development; AETN

Laura Brayton, Director; Comcast

Catherine Butler, Senior Finance Manager; ESPN International

Eliana Castro, Senior Manager, Wireless PMO; Time Warner Cable

Ruth Cheng, Director, Human Resources; MTV Networks

Sharon Codeanne, Manager of Government & Community Relations; Comcast

Sara Corcoran, Associate Director, ESPN Multimedia Sales Research; ESPN

Norma Cordova, VP, Business Operations & Project Management, West Region; Time Warner Cable

Dana Cox, Director, Commercial Operations; Time Warner Cable

Trisha Coy, Senior Director of Customer Care; Comcast

Dana Crose, Assistant Collections Manager; Insight Communications

Kristi De Tienne, NASR - Senior Manager of Repair and Incubation; Comcast

Kelly Deen, Senior Manager, 360 Consumer Marketing; Cartoon Network

Gimette DeLaughter, Video Operations Support Manager; Cox Communications

Christine Delestowicz, Field Manager, Distribution; Hallmark Channels

Wendy Deyton, Director of Sales Operations; CommScope

Lisa Donaldson, Marketing Manager; Cable One

Wanda Doran, Executive Producer, On-Air Promotion & Branding; WE tv

Jordana Drell, Senior Director, Preschool Games; Nickelodeon

Heather Dworakowski, Marketing Manager, Partnerships & Promotions; Time Warner Cable, East Region

Amy Emmerich, Vice President, Production & Development; Travel Channel

Lisa Engelke, Manager, Product Management Team; Charter Communications

Melissa Filippone, Research Director; WE tv & Wedding Central

Patty Fowler, Director, New Product Support; Comcast

Jennifer Frager, Manager of Sales and Customer Retention; Suddenlink Communications

Janet Glenn, Director of Billing Carolina Region; Time Warner Cable

Kate Gross, Manager of Operations, Creative Services; truTV

Corinne Harradine, Regional Director, Affiliate Sales; NBC Universal Television Network Distribution

Aaliyah Harris, Manager, Partner Marketing; MTV Networks

Ramonica Harton, Director, Business Development & Multi-Platform Distribution; Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

Becky Henderson, Founder, EVP, General Manager; Halogen TV

Heather Hipke, Director of Finance; Time Warner Cable

Shelley Hoffmann, Producer; Food Network/Cooking Channel

Betsy Holland, Director, Corporate Responsibility & Civic Affairs; Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

Melissa Ingram, Counsel, Business and Legal Affairs; GMC

Olivia Jarvis, Director, HR; Comcast

Shelly Jones, Midwest Region IT Director - Commercial Services; Time Warner Cable

Kealani Kimball, Associate Director, Event Development; ESPN

Brenda Kinne, Senior Director of Marketing; Time Warner Cable - Wisconsin

Deborah Lamb, Local Content Vehicle, Coordinating Producer; C-SPAN

Shana Lebofsky, Director, Finance & Operations; Comcast

Traci Loonstra, Director, Sales & Marketing; Charter Communications

Erin Lorenz, Director of IT, HR Applications; Suddenlink Communications

Laraine Mancini, Senior Director, Investor Relations; Time Warner Cable

Beth Marchetti, Customer Care Manager; Insight Communications

Monique Marcil, Director of Features; Tribune Media Services

Corrie Marden, HR Generalist; Midcontinent Communications

Karen McCague, Director of IT Service Management; Scripps Networks

Samantha Meiler, Editorial Director; Nickelodeon

Robbin Meyers, Senior Manager, HRIS; Time Warner Cable

Kukis Moran, Senior Manager, Market Design; Comcast

Louise Moran, Producer; ESPN International

Julie Morris, Production Supervisor; Turner Broadcasting - truTV

Sandra Nelson, Director of Finance; Bright House Networks

Marietta Obfenda, Director of Accounting & Finance; Comcast

Kathy O'Brien, Senior Manager of Workforce Management; Comcast

Courtney Oliver, Director, Human Resources; Nickelodeon

Sharon Orloff, Manager, Customer Service Centers; Comcast

Alessandra Otero-Reiss, Director of Targeted Marketing; Time Warner Cable

Rachel Ozias, Marketing Manager; Comcast

Sandra Parks, Director of Marketing Operations; Comcast

Lorelei Pate, Project Manager, Voice & IP Operations; Time Warner Cable

Ursula Pfeiffer, Coordinating Producer; ESPN

Christa Pickel, Senior Marketing Operations Manager; Comcast

Adele Plumail, Director, Integrated Marketing; MTV Networks

Anne Porter, Manager, Finance; Comcast

Emily Powers, Director, Business Development, Digital Distribution; NBCUniversal

Lara Pritchard, Vice President, Communications - Northeast; Time Warner Cable

Patricia Ragsdale, Senior Engineering Project Manager; Comcast

Devi Ramachandran, Director, Technology; Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

Katherine Reeves, Principal Engineer; Time Warner Cable

Lisa Reeves, Senior Counsel; Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

Eilisa Reid, Director, Device & Network Application Engineering; Comcast

Jean Rench, Senior Director of Advanced Advertising Operations; Time Warner Cable Media Sales

Luz Reval, Customer Service Manager; Cable One

Sara Richardson, Operations Manager; Comcast

Marie Robinson, Director of Product Management; Comcast

Severn Sandt, Senior Operations Manager; ESPN

Michelle Scheuermann, Director of Communications; The Sportsman Channel

Soluna Shah, Corporate Director, Online Strategy; Bright House Networks

Nicole Siegel, Regional Manager, Distribution Field Sales, East Region; AETN

Ingrid Simunic, Senior Director, Voice/Wireless Product Management; Time Warner Cable

Joy Sivec, Senior Manager, Customer Care Training; Time Warner Cable

Jennifer Smardo, Senior Director of Engineering and Business Operations; Comcast

Beth Smith, Finance Director of International Digital Media; MTV Networks

Kenley Smith, Manager, Consumer Marketing; HGTV

Tammy Smith, Senior Director of Research; Outdoor Channel

Nadia Sookram, Senior Manager, Finance; MTV Networks

Erin Spurling, Marketing Communications Manager; Comcast

Ebony Staton Weidman, Senior Manager, Human Resources; Comcast

Lauren Stevenson, Director, National Accounts; Disney and ESPN Media Networks

Carol Ann Sweeney, Manager, Procurement; Comcast

Bonna Tanaka, Senior Project Manager; Time Warner Cable

Chandni Thakrar-Ochoa, Director, Corporate Voice Operations; Suddenlink Communications

Tina Thompson, Manager, Programming; GMC

Johnna Turner, Customer Experience Manager; Suddenlink Communications

Marshelle Walker, Project Manager, New Development; Cable One, Inc.

Lisa Walsh, Senior Director of Human Resources; Comcast

Robyn Watson, Director, Corporate Communications; Time Warner Cable

Heather Whitley, Senior Producer; CNN Idea Lab

Caryn Williams, Project Manager, Customer Service Strategy & Operations; Comcast

Mickey Williams, Project Manager - All Digital; Cable One, Inc.

Helen Wilson, Director of Marketing Operations; Comcast

Liza Wyles, Executive Producer; WE tv