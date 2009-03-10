WICT Names Fellowship Winners
Women in Cable Telecommunications has named three fellowship winners.
They are Janna Meckowski, SeaChange International, Acton, Mass. (June Travis Fellowship) ; Nichole Chapais, Comcast Cable, Manchester, N.H. (Lucille Larkin Fellowship); and Brandii Marie Toby-Leon. DIY Network, KNoxville, Tenn. (Cheryle Greene Fellowship)
The three get to attend the WICT Leadership Conference in Washington (April 1-2), with WICT paying for the registration and travel expenses.
WICT's conference will be held in conjunction with NCTA's Cable Show.
