WICT Names Fellowship Winners

Women in Cable Telecommunications has named three fellowship winners.



They are Janna Meckowski, SeaChange International, Acton, Mass. (June Travis Fellowship) ; Nichole Chapais, Comcast Cable, Manchester, N.H. (Lucille Larkin Fellowship); and Brandii Marie Toby-Leon. DIY Network, KNoxville, Tenn. (Cheryle Greene Fellowship)



The three get to attend the WICT Leadership Conference in Washington (April 1-2), with WICT paying for the registration and travel expenses.



WICT's conference will be held in conjunction with NCTA's Cable Show.