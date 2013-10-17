WICT Names Best Companies For Women In Cable

Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) picked the current "Best Companies For Women In Cable" today, based on results of the 2013 WICT PAR Survey.

After each survey is conducted, distinguished operators and programmers are recognized as the highest achievers based on the survey data. This year two companies tied for the first-place position of best operator, Comcast and Cox Communications. NBCUniversal attained the first-place position of best programmer.

The PAR Survey gauges gender-related qualitative and quantitative employee data, and assesses companies' practices as to how they support pay equity, advancement opportunities, and resources for work/life support. Mercer, a leading global consultant on human capital issues, gathered and analyzed the data, creating an executive report that will be available in December 2013 on WICT's web site, www.wict.org. This year marks the tenth anniversary and the ninth cycle of the PAR Initiative, which is now administered biennially.



