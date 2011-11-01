WICT Membership Sets New High in 2011

Women in Cable Telecommunications has had a banner membership year in 2011, according to the association, registering an all-time high of 9,061. It seems to be a trend since that beats the old record of 8,146 set in 2010.

Elsewhere on the growth front, WICT says attendance at its Leadership Conference and Touchstones lunch were both up 30%.

"Our members and the companies that support WICT clearly value our proven leadership and career development programs," said WICT President Maria Brennan, "We share this milestone with them and our local chapters across the country."