WICT Lauds Food's Johnson, Turner's Sheehan
Women in Cable Telecommunications today named the recipients of its
"Woman of the Year" and "Woman to Watch" awards.
Brooke
Johnson, who oversees the food category (including Food Network and Cooking
Channel) at Scripps Networks Interactive, is woman of the year. Veronica
Sheehan, senior vice president of network operations for Turner Broadcasting
Systems Inc.'s Turner Entertainment Group, is woman to watch.
The awards will be
presented during WICT's Touchstones Luncheon on Sept. 13 at the Hilton New
York, in conjunction with the annual WICT Leadership Conference.
"WICT
is proud to recognize Brooke and Veronica for their contributions to the cable
telecommunications industry," Ellen East, 2010 Chair of WICT, said in a
statement. "These awards celebrate their achievements and encourage others
to emulate their successes. In both their personal and professional lives,
Brooke and Veronica each provide us with exemplary testaments to
forward-thinking leadership."
