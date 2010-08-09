WICT Lauds Food's Johnson, Turner's Sheehan

Women in Cable Telecommunications today named the recipients of its

"Woman of the Year" and "Woman to Watch" awards.

Brooke

Johnson, who oversees the food category (including Food Network and Cooking

Channel) at Scripps Networks Interactive, is woman of the year. Veronica

Sheehan, senior vice president of network operations for Turner Broadcasting

Systems Inc.'s Turner Entertainment Group, is woman to watch.

The awards will be

presented during WICT's Touchstones Luncheon on Sept. 13 at the Hilton New

York, in conjunction with the annual WICT Leadership Conference.

"WICT

is proud to recognize Brooke and Veronica for their contributions to the cable

telecommunications industry," Ellen East, 2010 Chair of WICT, said in a

statement. "These awards celebrate their achievements and encourage others

to emulate their successes. In both their personal and professional lives,

Brooke and Veronica each provide us with exemplary testaments to

forward-thinking leadership."

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com