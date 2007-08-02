WICT Chair Heacock Resigns

Jessica Heacock has resigned as chair of the Women In Cable Telecommunications (WICT) Board of directors, effective Friday (Aug. 3).

Jennifer Dangar, senior VP at Discovery, will assume her duties through the end of the year.

Heacock's departure from the cable group was necessitated by her move to satellite company EchoStar as chief marketing officer, where she will be trying to encourage viewers to watch satellite rather than cable. She had been with MTV.





WICT has actively worked to establish its cable-only allegiance. In March 2006, WICT changed its name from Women in Cable & Telecommunications, removing the "&' and changing the bylaws to exclude DBS and telco members, though they were grandfathered through the end of 2006. The change, said the group at the time, "strengthens WICT's commitment as an organization that supports the cable industry exclusively."