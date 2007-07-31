WICT Announces New Betsy Magness Fellows

Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) announced today the new class members of the Betsy Magness Leadership Institute, its executive leadership training program. The intensive, year-long training program is aimed at expanding the ranks of women executives in the industry and has graduated more than 400 women since it was established in 1993.

The institute is named in honor of Betsy Magness, co-founder of Tele-Communications Inc., who died in 1985. It was established by WICT, the oldest and largest professional association advocating for women in the cable and telecommunications industry.

