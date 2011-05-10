WICT Announces 2011 Signature Accolades Recipients
Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) announced
Tuesday the recipients of the 2011 Signature Accolades, an award that recognizes
the best depiction of women in multidimensional and authentic roles in current
programming.
The Documentary/Biographical Series or Special award will
go to ESPN for Her Story: Ten Times Over,
while Reality/Lifestyle Series or Special winners include The Style Network's Ruby and WE tv's Downsized. TNT's The Closer
and USA's In Plain Sight will be honored
for Scripted Drama or Comedy Series or Special.
"We are
proud that the cable industry demonstrates its commitment to programming that
depicts such strong female characters in central roles. WICT is thrilled to
have the opportunity to award these five original programs from these
outstanding companies with the 2011 Signature Accolades," said WICT
President and CEO Maria E. Brennan.
The 2011 Signature Accolades will take place during the
WICT Signature Luncheon alongside The 2011 Cable Show on Tuesday, June 14 at
McCormick Place in Chicago.
