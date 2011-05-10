WICT Announces 2011 Signature Accolades Recipients

Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) announced

Tuesday the recipients of the 2011 Signature Accolades, an award that recognizes

the best depiction of women in multidimensional and authentic roles in current

programming.

The Documentary/Biographical Series or Special award will

go to ESPN for Her Story: Ten Times Over,

while Reality/Lifestyle Series or Special winners include The Style Network's Ruby and WE tv's Downsized. TNT's The Closer

and USA's In Plain Sight will be honored

for Scripted Drama or Comedy Series or Special.

"We are

proud that the cable industry demonstrates its commitment to programming that

depicts such strong female characters in central roles. WICT is thrilled to

have the opportunity to award these five original programs from these

outstanding companies with the 2011 Signature Accolades," said WICT

President and CEO Maria E. Brennan.

The 2011 Signature Accolades will take place during the

WICT Signature Luncheon alongside The 2011 Cable Show on Tuesday, June 14 at

McCormick Place in Chicago.