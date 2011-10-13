WICT Announces 2011 Best Companies for Women in Cable

Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) announced

Thursday the 2011 recipients of the Best Companies for Women in Cable honors,

with NBCUniversal and Time Warner Cable earning Top Programmer and Top

Operator, respectively.

The 2011 PAR Survey, through which the recipients were selected,

was conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management in association with

the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications AIM Survey. A

total 25 companies participated, representing 54% of the cable workforce.

The 2011 Best Operators for Women in Cable are Time

Warner Cable; Cox Communications, Inc.; Comcast; Bright House Networks; and Suddenlink

Communications. Best Programmers are NBCUniversal; Turner Broadcasting System,

Inc.; Scripps Network Interactive; Discovery Communications; and ESPN.

"This year,

WICT's PAR Initiative identifies impressive gains for women in several

categories as the industry continues to raise the bar on equitable gender

employment standards," said Parthavi Das, SVP, strategic

initiatives, WICT. "Women are nearing

parity with their male colleagues at 43% of the overall cable workforce,

in addition to seeing a 5 percentage point increase in senior management

positions, to 3%. However, women saw losses in certain key areas, such as

positions held in digital media, which slipped 5 percentage points to 31%. We

will work closely with our members and the industry to identify ways to help

improve results during the PAR gap year, when we will conduct complimentary

'PAR at Work' webinars and share 'Path to PAR' best practice case studies."