WICT Announces 2011 Best Companies for Women in Cable
Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) announced
Thursday the 2011 recipients of the Best Companies for Women in Cable honors,
with NBCUniversal and Time Warner Cable earning Top Programmer and Top
Operator, respectively.
The 2011 PAR Survey, through which the recipients were selected,
was conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management in association with
the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications AIM Survey. A
total 25 companies participated, representing 54% of the cable workforce.
The 2011 Best Operators for Women in Cable are Time
Warner Cable; Cox Communications, Inc.; Comcast; Bright House Networks; and Suddenlink
Communications. Best Programmers are NBCUniversal; Turner Broadcasting System,
Inc.; Scripps Network Interactive; Discovery Communications; and ESPN.
"This year,
WICT's PAR Initiative identifies impressive gains for women in several
categories as the industry continues to raise the bar on equitable gender
employment standards," said Parthavi Das, SVP, strategic
initiatives, WICT. "Women are nearing
parity with their male colleagues at 43% of the overall cable workforce,
in addition to seeing a 5 percentage point increase in senior management
positions, to 3%. However, women saw losses in certain key areas, such as
positions held in digital media, which slipped 5 percentage points to 31%. We
will work closely with our members and the industry to identify ways to help
improve results during the PAR gap year, when we will conduct complimentary
'PAR at Work' webinars and share 'Path to PAR' best practice case studies."
