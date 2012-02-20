Why The NBA's TV Ratings Have Taken Off This Year

RELATED: LINsert Your Own Superlative Here



Note to all sports leagues or players’ unions that want

to threaten the other side that a work stoppage will

kill all momentum for a league: We have some bad

news. It’s called the National Basketball Association.

After a 2010-11 season that bounced back

from LeBron James’ ridiculous “Decision” to

build strong television ratings momentum,

the league and players teamed up to commit

the fragrant foul of a work stoppage that appeared

to slam-dunk all that goodwill down

fans’ throats. All NBA coverage in the offseason

was about bickering between millionaires,

not exactly what the average American

wants to hear as the economy flounders.

The two sides finally got on the same page

after five months and a shortened, 66-game

season (down from the usual 82) tipped off

Dec. 25. And what has happened ever since

has been nothing short of a Christmas miracle

for the league and its television partners: The

ratings increases have shockingly picked up

right where they left off, and then some.

Over last year’s corresponding coverage, the

NBA’s national television ratings are up 21%

on ESPN, 24% on TNT and 18% on ABC.

The news is just as good at the local level,

with a 19% bump for NBA contests across all

regional sports networks. And even the NBA’s

own cable network is seeing a bounce, with

ratings up 57% on NBA TV, which has seen

an increase of more than 3.3 million households,

the largest growth of any cable network

since the start of the year.

Even NBA commissioner David Stern admitted

he was surprised at the league’s ability

to quickly put the lockout behind it. “It’s

what we hoped for, but had no reason to expect,”

Stern told B&C. “I think our fans are

giving us the benefit of the doubt.”

Executives from both ESPN and Turner

shared in the commissioner’s sentiment.

David Levy, president, sales, distribution and

sports for TNT owner Turner Broadcasting, said

that while he was con" dent fans would return

eventually, he wasn’t sure how quickly it would

happen. “We always knew there was [great]

strength in the brand,” said Levy. “What I didn’t

really know was how the fans would react and

would there be any backlash from the lockout.”

“I think anytime you have a situation like

that, you’re not sure to what level things will

carry over,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN

executive VP, programming & acquisitions.

And the eye-popping TV numbers are not

just about a New York Knicks guard capturing

national attention. Most of these ratings

jumps happened long before you had ever

heard the name Jeremy Lin.

While assigning cause and effect to television

ratings is about as easy as predicting

the winner of any given game, there are no

shortage of factors bouncing the right way

this year for the NBA.

Bright Lights in Big Cities



Big markets move TV numbers, and the

NBA is lousy with good teams and big stars

in top television markets. With superstars like

Chris Paul and slam-dunk champion Blake

Griffin, the Clippers have now joined Kobe

Bryant and the Lakers to give Los Angeles two

huge draws for the first time in, well, seemingly

ever. “It gives us another marquee franchise,”

said Williamson. “It gives you another

story line in a major market.”

At presstime, the upstart Clippers had

a better record than the Lakers and were

also making the biggest move in the TV ratings. The Clippers have

played in two of the three

highest-rated games this

season on ESPN, and three

of NBA TV’s highest-rated

games ever. Locally, Clippers

games are up 154%

on Prime Ticket, L.A.’s

regional sports net—

the top increase in the

league. “There is a compelling

reason to watch

them every night,” said

Jeff Krolik, executive VP,

Fox Sports Regional Networks.

“They have been a

great story for us.”



And in the Big Apple,

thanks in no small part

to “Linsanity”, the Knicks

have become a national

draw (more so than a local one, perhaps, given

the current MSG Network–Time Warner

Cable spat). And with great teams and/or

players in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia,

Dallas and Miami, there is big-time basketball

in many big-time markets.

No Rest For the Weary,

Or the Fans



While slamming 66 games into roughly 120

days is not easy on NBA players (especially the

older ones), coaches or team athletic trainers

trying to keep the guys healthy, it is great for

the fans. Teams are playing more games per

week than usual, so fans don’t have to wait

long to see their team, or perhaps check in on

a hot team or player they have heard about.

And the TV partners see bene! ts to having so

many games packed together; it makes for very

few boring nights in the league.

“Every single night [there is] a star-studded

game that has national

appeal,” said Levy.

Yet it’s no secret that

in cramming so many

games into so few weeks,

as well as a mad dash to

start the season to preserve

as many games as

they could, the quality of

the play has suffered.

“This season has

proven you need training

camps. You need

practice. And you need

rest. And there’s not

enough of any of that

this year,” TNT analyst

Steve Kerr said during

a conference call promoting

the network’s

All-Star Game coverage.

“We are seeing games

that are spectacular, and then some duds

where there is nothing in the tank.”

But according to the ratings, fans don’t

seem to mind. And Stern is bullish about the

teams’ ability to handle the tightened schedule

over the course of the campaign. “Our

teams are adapting,” he said. “They have altered

some of their training techniques and

nutritional approaches.”

The Kids Are All Right



Stern noted that the emergence of young

star players such as Grif! n in Los Angeles,

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant in Oklahoma

City and Derrick Rose in Chicago have

shot new life into the league as aging legends

like L.A.’s Bryant, Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki and

Boston’s Kevin Garnett enter the twilight of

their careers. “I think our fans are tuning in to

see a literal galaxy of stars,” Stern said.

Durant and Westbook play in one of the league’s smallest markets, yet the Thunder

boasts a strong national following. “When

Oklahoma City is playing well, the fact that

it’s one of the league’s smallest markets is

irrelevant,” said Stern.

The NBA’s ratings surge is not just on the

national level, as teams across the league are

experiencing huge local ratings increases.

Making some of the biggest gains are the

Minnesota Timberwolves, whose ratings have

jumped 141% on Fox Sports North, no doubt

buoyed by the exciting play of flashy Spanish

import Ricky Rubio. “It’s not that complicated.

A team starts to become compelling and puts

a good product out there on the floor,” said

FSRN’s Krolik. “People are really interested.”

Fox Sports Regional Networks provide coverage

for 17 of the NBA’s 30 teams, including

the Orlando Magic. While the Magic’s ratings

are up 75% on Fox Sports Florida, the team

faces the impending question of star Dwight

Howard’s future. Krolik understands that the loss of free agent-to-be Howard would no

doubt negatively affect the team’s ratings, but

said “we’re partners with these teams, and

we’re with them for the long-term.”

A Very Merry Christmas



One of the by-products of a delayed start to

the season was the ability of the league to use

Christmas Day—annually one of its biggest

ratings days—as the launching pad for the

season, instead of the usual Tuesday night in

late October.

But Levy doesn’t believe that starting on

a more marquee day had too much to do

with it, noting the last season’s opener was

the highest-rated ever for TNT. “This is the

fourth year in a row that we’ve had doubledigit

ratings increases in the regular season,”

said Levy. ESPN’s Williamson added that “in a

perfect world, we like that late October-early

November launch,” noting that the network

missed the opportunity to fully preview the

season due to the rushed start.

However, it’s hard to argue that starting the

season on Christmas didn’t have a positive

effect; not having games in October and November

means not having to compete with

the NFL during two of its busiest months.

“There may have been some issue with fans

feeling deprived,” said Stern. “Once they were

able to satisfy themselves on Christmas Day,

they only wanted more.”

The NBA’s presence in the digital space,

while not directly responsible for bringing in

more viewers, has kept them more engaged.

Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter,

which serves as sort of an online sports bar,

have made it easier for fans to engage with

each other as well as players.

“Living in that space has to increase fan affinity for the NBA,” said Williamson, whose

ESPN boasts apps like ScoreCenter and

WatchESPN that make it easier for fans to

stay engaged. “They are very tech-savvy—

there is an insatiable appetite for news from

around the NBA.”

The league has been often credited as being

on forefront of technology and using its digital

platforms to supplement its TV product.

“[Stern] understands that you’ve got to ‘fish

where the fish are,’” said Levy.

The commissioner is very appreciative of

the fans for coming back so quickly. “Despite

all the rhetoric back-and-forth,” the fans saw

that “a certain reset was needed,” he said.

Added Williamson: “I think most fans right

now would say, ‘What lockout?’”

E-mail comments to tim.baysinger@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter: @tim_bays