Why Marketers Should Be Targeting Black Consumers

(Six weeks ago,

BET Networks partnered with several of the country's largest African-American

media outlets to form a media and marketing consortium aimed at encouraging

advertisers and marketers to invest more resources in the black consumer

marketplace.

The partners pooled their resources to fund an initial

campaign with print ads in major newspapers and trade magazines and they are

continuing to promote their message through social media and directly to

marketers. The ongoing campaign is called #InTheBlack. In this first-person

article, BET Networks chairman and CEO Debra Lee talks about the campaign and

tells marketers why it's an important initiative and how they can participate

and learn more.)

Last month, we partnered with some of the country's leading

African-American media outlets to launch the #INTHEBLACK campaign. We wanted to

speak with one loud collective voice to educate advertisers and consumers about

the power of the African-American consumer and the unique ability the African-American

media has in reaching this base directly.

Through our market and audience research we know African-Americans

represent over 42 million strong mega-consumers and brand influencers with a

buying power of nearly one trillion dollars annually.

Is there enough investment in the strong black audience from

advertisers and key stakeholders?

This has been a conversation happening in the industry for a

long time. At our upfront presentation this year we tackled the issue head-on,

but realized we needed to do more. We knew we needed to bring together the

media entities that are closest to our audience and come up with a unified

strategy to address this problem. I couldn't be more proud of all my peers who

have joined this effort.

However, this is just the beginning of an effort with a very

long tail. As a next step, we will educate and engage the media buying

community. We are all deluged with so much information and are guilty of it not

always being consistent or comprehensively touting the power of our audience.

This is our time to set the record straight.

If African-Americans were a country, they would represent

the 16th largest economy in the world (slightly smaller than Canada

but larger than Australia). If that's not an impressive number, then I don't

know what is.

Even more important, we want to educate and inform our

consumers of their buying strength. We want African-Americans to look at the

products and services they use and ask themselves, "Are these companies in the

black?"

In the future we see great opportunity to truly celebrate

those partners who consistently collaborate with the African-American

community.

And finally, we want to reinforce the unique engagement that

black media has with its audience.

I grew up reading Jet and Ebony and am so

proud to be able to see my daughter Ava flip through those same magazines

today. It is important that we preserve our historically black media

publications and demand sufficient investments from advertisers as they are the

pulse of what is relevant and topical in the African-American community.

As we continue down this road to truly vocalize the depth of

African-American spending power, you can visit our website areyoutintheblack.org

to keep track of our progress and find out how you can help make sure all our

voices are heard.