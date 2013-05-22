Why CBS Canceled Two of the Most-Watched Series on Television

Media buyers were buzzing at the CBS upfront after-party

last week after the network canceled two drama series-freshman Vegas and

veteran CSI: NY—which were averaging 10 million and 9.5 million viewers,

respectively.

No other broadcast network has a scripted drama on its

primetime schedule this season that averaged that many viewers. ABC's

most-watched drama is Castle, which averages 9.3 million. Next is Grey's

Anatomy with 8.2 million viewers. Fox's most watched drama is freshman

series The Following, which averaged eight million viewers, while NBC's

most-watched drama is freshman sci-fi series Revolution with 7.3

million.

In fact, ABC renewed freshman drama Nashville, which

only averaged five million viewers and NBC renewed freshman drama Chicago

Fire, which averaged 5.9 million.

An argument could be made that the move was caused by low 18-49

demo ratings for Vegas and CSI: NY—1.6 and 1.4, respectively—but Nashville

and Chicago Fire were both renewed with 1.6 ratings in the demo, while

NBC veteran drama Law & Order: SVU was also brought back with a 1.6,

as was NBC sci-fi drama Grimm with a 1.4.

It turns out that CBS made the move for a simpler

reason—because it can.

"The bottom line is when it comes to primetime programming,

CBS has an embarrassment of riches," said one media buyer, who did not want to

speak for attribution.

The buyer is right. CBS this season has seven drama series

that averaged 10 million or more viewers, and two, CSI: NY and Criminal

Minds (9.7 million) that just missed. It also has two sitcoms, The Big

Bang Theory (15.5 million) and Two and a Half Men (12.1 million)

that averaged well over 10 million.

So when the time came to put together a schedule for the 2013-14 season, the CBS entertainment brass had to make hard decisions if they wanted to put some new series on the schedule.

"Audience research for CSI: NY was very positive,"

says Dave Poltrack, head of research for CBS Corp. "It is still a strong

franchise series. Vegas was also popular with viewers but it didn't live

up to our expectations in the younger demos. In other seasons, Vegas

probably would have been renewed, but it all comes down to development and how

we wanted to approach the schedule for next season. Neither of the two shows

was creatively broken."

CBS entertainment president Nina Tassler basically said the

same thing. "There's limited shelf space. They just didn't fit into the

schedule and what we were trying to do."

Kelly Kahl, senior executive VP of CBS primetime, who

oversees program scheduling, was a little harder on Vegas. Kahl says the

series was given a plum spot on the schedule, leading out of NCIS: LosAngeles, which averaged 15.2 million

viewers and a 2.7 18-49 rating, and should have done even better than it did in

both viewers and in the advertiser-desired 18-49 demo.

"We gave it a hell of a lead-in and the demo number just

wasn't good enough," Kahl said. "The series did not live up to its potential in

the demo. So we moved it to Friday nights when the 18-49 standards are lower

but where it had to do a solid 25-54 number. It just didn't cut it, sadly."

Kahl added that when a network returns 20 series like CBS is

doing for next season, it doesn't make it any easier for series to be renewed. "There

just wasn't enough room," he says.

Les Moonves, president and CEO of CBS Corp. said, "We would

have kept Vegas on, but we thought we could do better on Tuesday night."

Kahl believes that second-year drama Person of Interest, which is being moved from Thursday at 9 p.m. to

Vegas' old time period

of Tuesday at 10 p.m. to make way for a pair of new sitcoms on Thursday, will

do much better than Vegas. Person of Interest averaged 13.4

million viewers and a 2.7 18-49 rating on Thursdays, and Kahl thinks it will

grow both in viewers and in the demo leading out of NCIS: LosAngeles.

Kahl also says research shows that a high percentage of NCIS:

Los Angeles viewers this season also watched Person of Interest -- another factor in moving the series to

Tuesday night.

Replacing CSI: NY on Friday at 9 p.m. next season

will be Hawaii Five-0, which is moving from Monday at 10 p.m. Five-0

has averaged 8.1 million viewers and a 1.9 18-49 rating this season, which is not

that much better than the two canceled series in the demo, along with fewer

viewers. So why keep Five-0 on the schedule rather than CSI: NY?

"Part of it is the life cycle of the series. Some of that

has to do with syndication," Kahl said. "Five-0 is a little younger

[completing its third season] compared to CSI: NY [just completed its

ninth season], which is already in syndication. Keeping Five-0 on will

give it a chance to put together more episodes for syndication."

That's the same logic for keeping Blue Bloods on

Fridays at 10 p.m. and cancelling its lead-in CSI: NY. Blue Bloods,

which is averaging 10.5 million but with only a 1.4 18-49 rating, is just

completing its third season and needs a few more for syndication. CBS produces Five-0

and Blue Bloods.

Could another network pick up CSI: NY? Not likely,

since CBS produces the series and the network is not going to want it airing on

another network.

But CBS itself has a history of picking up canceled series.

Its most famous pickup was the NBC drama series JAG, which the network

canceled in 1996 after just one season. CBS grabbed it and it aired nine more

seasons on the network. The move also led to a JAG spinoff series, NCIS, which came on CBS in 2003 and is

currently the most watched primetime series on television, averaging 18.5

million viewers per episode.

CBS also picked up sci-fi drama Medium when NBC canceled

it in 2009 after five seasons. Medium aired for two more uneventful

seasons on CBS before being canceled.

CBS canceled drama Unforgettable after

one season with the series averaging 10 million viewers and a 2.0 18-49 rating

in 2011-12. A few months later, however, the network had second thoughts and

decided to bring it back. Unforgettable will have a 13-episode run this

summer beginning in July.