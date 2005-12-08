Who Wants To Be a Hall of Famer

Regis Philbin (co-host of Live With Regis and Kelly and the vertiable TV host of others), will be inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Induction will be April 24 at the association's annual convention in Las Vegas.

"Regis Philbin has been a television icon for four decades," said NAB President David Rehr."NAB is pleased to recognize him for his significant contributions to broadcasting."

Philbin started out as an NBC page in New York before moving to Los Angeles and beginning his career as an engaging talk- and game-show host.

