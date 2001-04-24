WHIZ's Vanelli: DTV could kill station

Las Vegas - Van Vanelli, station manager at WHIZ-TV in Zanesville, Ohio, said the DTV build out, coupled with the small market stations' tenuous relationship with the networks have combined to put his and similar outlets in a precarious position.

With his NBC contract up for negotiation this year, he wonders whether he will continue to obtain the top-tier programming and ad revenue necessary to pay for digital facilities. "Why should I spend $3 million on a digital stick if I'm only going to reach 5% of the DMA?"

- Bill McConnell