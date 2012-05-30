WhitingElevated to Senior VP, NBCU Cable & New Media Distribution
Todd Whiting was
named senior VP, NBCUniversal Cable & New Media Distribution on Wednesday.
Whiting will
continue to work with Frances Manfredi, president, NBCU Cable & New Media
Distribution, in digital content licensing for NBCU's network and cable TV
series and Universal Film to subscription on demand (SOD) clients.
"Todd is a
unique talent who combines significant deal making expertise, tremendous people
skills and innate leadership qualities," said Manfredi. "He is an
important member of the Cable and New Media sales team and I am thrilled to
have him on board."
Whiting played an
integral role in bringing series like The Office, Parks and
Recreation and Saturday Night Live to digital platforms. He has also
contributed to various linear deals such as the off net sales of 30 Rock
and The Office.
"NBCUniversal,
with our cable and new media team, our leadership and the breadth of TV and
film content, is well positioned to navigate this dynamic time in our
industry," said Whiting. "I'm excited to continue my career with this company
and this team."
Whiting had served
as VP, NBCU Cable & New Media Distribution since September 2008.
