WhitingElevated to Senior VP, NBCU Cable & New Media Distribution

Todd Whiting was

named senior VP, NBCUniversal Cable & New Media Distribution on Wednesday.

Whiting will

continue to work with Frances Manfredi, president, NBCU Cable & New Media

Distribution, in digital content licensing for NBCU's network and cable TV

series and Universal Film to subscription on demand (SOD) clients.

"Todd is a

unique talent who combines significant deal making expertise, tremendous people

skills and innate leadership qualities," said Manfredi. "He is an

important member of the Cable and New Media sales team and I am thrilled to

have him on board."

Whiting played an

integral role in bringing series like The Office, Parks and

Recreation and Saturday Night Live to digital platforms. He has also

contributed to various linear deals such as the off net sales of 30 Rock

and The Office.

"NBCUniversal,

with our cable and new media team, our leadership and the breadth of TV and

film content, is well positioned to navigate this dynamic time in our

industry," said Whiting. "I'm excited to continue my career with this company

and this team."

Whiting had served

as VP, NBCU Cable & New Media Distribution since September 2008.