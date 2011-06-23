White House Tech Advisor Joins Neustar
Scott Deutchman, who has been White House deputy chief
technology officer for telecom, has joined media analyst Neustar
as VP of legal and external affairs.
At the White House, he had worked on spectrum, public
safety and broadband issues, including advising the Chief Technology Officer
Aneesh Chopra.
Before joining the White House, Deutchman had been a
legal advisor for broadband to FCC Commissioner Michael Copps.
Deutchman joins Neustar July 5.
