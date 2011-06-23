White House Tech Advisor Joins Neustar

Scott Deutchman, who has been White House deputy chief

technology officer for telecom, has joined media analyst Neustar

as VP of legal and external affairs.

At the White House, he had worked on spectrum, public

safety and broadband issues, including advising the Chief Technology Officer

Aneesh Chopra.

Before joining the White House, Deutchman had been a

legal advisor for broadband to FCC Commissioner Michael Copps.

Deutchman joins Neustar July 5.