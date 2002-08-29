White anchor claims discrimination

Former WTXF(TV) Philadelphia anchor Rich Noonan has sued the station claiming

that he was fired because of his race.

Noonan, who is white, said he was fired to make room for an anchor who is

African-American.

His complaint, first reported by the Philadelphia Daily News, said

conversations with station management not only demonstrated unlawful

considerations of race, but also included ethnic slurs.

The station called the charges false and said it will vigorously defend

itself against them.