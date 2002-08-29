White anchor claims discrimination
Former WTXF(TV) Philadelphia anchor Rich Noonan has sued the station claiming
that he was fired because of his race.
Noonan, who is white, said he was fired to make room for an anchor who is
African-American.
His complaint, first reported by the Philadelphia Daily News, said
conversations with station management not only demonstrated unlawful
considerations of race, but also included ethnic slurs.
The station called the charges false and said it will vigorously defend
itself against them.
