WhirlGirl seeks big TV break

WhirlGirl, the cult Web animation that made its way to cable TV is seeking a broader TV niche beyond cyberspace.

WhirlGirl creator Visionary Media will try to sell a package of 26 half-hour episodes at MIP through Branscome International.

WhirlGirl, the continuing story of Kia Cross, a late 21st century, 20-something, superheroine leading a rebel movement against an evil empire debuted on the Web in 1997. is a pacesetter. It became the first independently-produced Web animation to be licensed to a major network, when it went on Showtime Networks' website, SHO.com, in January 1999. Its debut was simulcast on Showtime, which has used it for interstitials.

Visionary has produced 100 episodes of "WhirlGirl" for the Web.

- Richard Tedesco