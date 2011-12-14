Where Do You Go To Party With Charlie Sheen? NATPE, Of Course

Get ready, NATPE, Charlie Sheen's coming to party with you. And the rest of the city of Miami may want to be on alert as well.

Debmar-Mercury is bringing the Anger Management star to the Miami confab to appear at an invite-only party on Monday night, Jan. 23.

Sheen is starring in Anger Management, a new sitcom to be distributed by Debmar-Mercury, and produced by Debmar's parent company, Lionsgate. Bruce Helford, formerly of The Drew Carey Show, has signed on to executive produce along with Revolution Studios' Joe Roth, who was behind the 2003 film by the same name. Jack Nicholson and Adam Sandler starred in the original movie.

Anger Management already has been sold to cable network FX as a multiple-episode test, similar to the way in which Debmar-Mercury sold Tyler Perry's sitcoms and Are We There Yet? to TBS. If Anger Management performs well in its test, FX will pick up another 90 episodes and the show will be sold in broadcast syndication.

FX currently airs Sheen's old sitcom, Two and a Half Men, from which Sheen was fired last spring after he went on a lengthy public tirade against the show and its executive producer, Chuck Lorre.

Lorre spoke to TV Guide's Mike Schneider in a piece published Tuesday (Dec. 13) about last spring's Sheen situation, saying he was prepared to resign from the show he created. "I offered to quit the show last winter," Lorre, 59, told Schneider.

Still, Sheen's erratic behavior doesn't seem to be scaring off his new business partners.