Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, June 23

The Mirror Awards are given out in New York, as Syracuse's Newhouse School salutes “the best in media industry reporting” at the Rainbow Room. Co-chairs include Variety editor in chief Peter Bart, Discovery President/CEO David Zaslav and NBC Universal President/CEO Jeff Zucker. Pardon the horn-tooting, but B&C is a finalist for the Overall Excellence prize—huge tumblers of Glenfiddich on us if we win! Up north a few hours, the New York State Broadcasters holds its executive conference at the Sagamore Hotel on Lake George. First pitch of the Charlie Bivins Memorial Softball Tournament goes off at 3.

Tuesday, June 24

Gov. David Paterson addresses the New York broadcasters at the Sagamore, while the whole of New England toasts NESN's Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy. Yes, the former Sox second baseman is honored at Fenway Park as part of “Jerry Remy Day.” In the Web world, B&C and sister Multichannel News offer the Webcast “The Challenges and Opportunities of Broadband Content,” kicking off at 2 p.m. ET. And if you're jonesin' for FX drama Rescue Me the way co-star Tatum O'Neal joneses for…nope, not going there… relief is on the way: FX fires up a series of five Rescue Me “minisodes.”

Wednesday, June 25

The ratty bathrobe. The pasta fagioli-stained undershirt. The Dockers with Big Pussy's blood on them. Yes, you, too, can own a piece of Tony Soprano's wardrobe when the big fella's finery is auctioned off at Christie's in Manhattan. Proceeds go to the Wounded Warrior Project. Down Tony's beloved Jersey Turnpike a few hours, the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is in full swing at Philly's Pennsylvania Convention Center. One “industry leaders” panel features Showtime Chairman/CEO Matthew Blank and Comcast Cable COO Steve Burke. On the tube, a new season of newsmagazine series NOVA scienceNOW rolls on PBS at 9.

Thursday, June 26

Nielsen gets the day going with the breakfast session “Ad Effectiveness on Spanish Language Television” at the W Hotel in Manhattan's Times Square. And the Digital Media Conference is on at the Ritz Carlton at Tyson's Corner, Va. Fox Stations Group/FIM Senior VP and General Manager Ron Berryman does the morning keynote, and TidalTV CEO Mollie Spilman sits on the panel “The Future of Online Video.” Speaking of Web vids, today is the deadline to submit your clip of someone in your neighborhood working for “a cause greater than their own self-interest” to YouTube. Winner attends the Republican National Convention in the Twin Cities.

Friday, June 27

Nickelodeon premieres a superhero-themed episode of The Backyardigans at 9 a.m., starring hippo Tasha in dual roles as a superhero named Snap and a reporter at the Bigopolis Big News paper. Maybe Snap can miraculously save the ailing newspaper industry. Speaking of tough customers, HDNet offers up some good old-fashioned cage fighting, including the welterweight row between Shonie Carter and Luke Stewart, at 10:30. Finally, filmmaker/Sopranos shrink Peter Bogdanovich moderates a panel at the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival. No word on whether Dr. Elliot Kupferberg will auction off his duds as well.