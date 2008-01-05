Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Jan. 7

The gadgetry gala known as CES is on in Vegas, kicking off with a keynote from Consumer Electronics Association president/CEO Gary Shapiro at the Venetian. Then it's on to the session “Television 2.0: As Cable, Telco, Satellite, On Demand & Broadband Redefine the Future of Entertainment and Communications,” with intel from TV Guide Network president Ryan O'Hara. Later, Sling Media president Jason Hirschhorn dishes on “Hollywood and the Digital Consumer.” Then, take a load off when the likes of Brightcove and Vudu mingle at the SutherlandGold bash at Wynn hotspot Blush. Meanwhile, back on the tube, Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert thankfully return to The Daily Show and The Colbert Report on Comedy Central just in time to guide us through tomorrow's primary in New Hampshire.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

B&C and Multichannel News host the breakfast session “The Content Challenge: Who's Making Money With Video Online” at the Las Vegas Convention Center, featuring YouTube partnerships guy Jordan Hoffner. Afterward, check out the oratory from Comcast Chairman/CEO Brian Roberts at the Venetian. Back in New York, it's The New York TimesArts & Leisure Week, as Mad Men made men Matthew Weiner, Jon Hamm and John Slattery chat about AMC's sleeper hit at the TimesCenter. For warmer climes, Univision hosts a launch party for Amas de Casa Desesperadas—better known in some parts as Desperate Housewives—at Karu&Y in Miami. And if you're wondering just how much is enough when it comes to primetime game shows with fairly famous hosts, GSN trots out the aptly titled How Much Is Enough?, hosted by Corbin Bernsen, at 9 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

Back in Vegas, it's the Last Gadget Standing, as Yahoo bloggers critique the new gear and the audience votes on what they like best. Speaking of national treasures, Jessica Lange graces the stage at the 92nd Street Y for “Reel Pieces.” Lange walks the crowd through her new film Bonneville, about hauling a dead husband's ashes across the country. Speaking of the recently departed, Sci Fi Channel continues its apparition obsession with the debut of Ghost Hunters International at 9. Robb Demarest and Donna LaCroix head up the spooky spinoff.

Thursday, Jan. 10

Author/anchor Tom Brokaw takes the stage at the TimesCenter in New York to discuss his new book Boom! and everything else he's seen across several decades in the news game. Farther uptown, the theater Symphony Space turns 30 with a rocking bash featuring performances from those who've graced its floorboards over the years. Look for King of Queens star Jerry Stiller and David Strathairn, who played Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck. Speaking of famous people partying, dashing doc Drew Pinsky helms Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew on VH1. See how “celebs” such as Jeff Conaway (wassup, Kenickie?) and “Shifty” Binzer (uh, who?) fare in detox when Rehab debuts at 10.

Friday, Jan. 11

The South Carolina Broadcasters Association inducts former WYFF General Manager Doug Smith into its Hall of Fame, and bestows a Masters Award on longtime WBTW personality Cecil Chandler. That goes down at the Association's Winter Convention at the Embassy Suites in Columbia, S.C. Keeping up the feel-good vibe, Martha Stewart headlines at Arts & Leisure Week up in Gotham. The domestic diva dishes on “conquering entertaining, media and merchandising”—and how to make a perfect paper-plate angel!