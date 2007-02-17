Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, Feb. 19

For “an unrivaled opportunity to collaborate, learn and network within the satellite community”—and to make lots of funny jokes about the Mile-High Club—check out the Satellite 2007 Conference and Exhibition at the Washington Convention Center in D.C. Panels cover everything from mobile television to disaster preparedness to IPTV. There’ll be attendees from ABC News, ESPN and HBO, and some 250 vendors show their stuff. Also showing her stuff is a certain Supreme being; Diana Ross gets a two-hour premiere on Inside the Actors Studio. She’ll serenade Studio soul brother James Lipton and those kids in the audience with “Baby Love”—and hopefully dish on the real Dreamgirls. It’s on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

The Atlanta chapter of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) pairs with Cox Communications to throw its Leadership Workshop and Career Development Event. It’s at Cox headquarters in Atlanta. And journo Lowell Bergman’s career has developed nicely. He toiled for ABC News and 60 Minutes before tackling the tough topics at PBS. The latest installment of his Frontline series “News War” airs on PBS at 9. On tonight’s half of Secrets, Sources & Spin, he speaks with reporters facing jail time for refusing to reveal sources.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

The Museum of Television & Radio throws its Industry Forum series, featuring executive speakers “for the next generation of media, entertainment and business professionals,” in Beverly Hills. Ted Harbert, president/CEO of E! Networks, shares what he has learned in television over cocktails. And the second season of Sit Down Comedy With David Steinberg, which sees Steinberg chat with some of the most inventive minds in the laff biz, kicks off tonight. Steinberg faces off with Jerry Seinfeld, who talks about how his namesake show was hatched with Larry David in a New York deli. Sit Down runs on TV Land at 10.

Thursday, Feb. 22

The Leonard H. Goldenson Theater in North Hollywood is reimagined as a bleak Baltimore street corner, as the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presents “An Evening WithThe Wire.” HBO Entertainment President Carolyn Strauss and creator David Simon join the cast, including Jim True-Frost (Prez), Jamie Hector (Marlo) and Andre Royo (Bubbles). An hour south of Baltimore, the National Press Foundation holds its annual awards dinner at the Hilton Washington in D.C. Gwen Ifill, correspondent for Newshour With Jim Lehrer, gets the Sol Taishoff Award for Broadcasting Excellence, named for the founder of Broadcasting & Cable. Across the country, ad-industry leaders are feted by marketing umbrella organization thinkLA at the Regent Beverly Wilshire. Elsewhere in Southern Cal, the sun finally sets in Newport Beach. Fox flash in the pan The O.C. has its farewell episode at 9.

Friday, Feb. 23

It being Black History Month and all, BET offers Hip-Hop History Weekend. Tonight features a documentary on Tupac Shakur at 8 p.m. And it being sweeps and all, sleaze-slinging blogger-boy-to-the-coddled-and-famous Perez Hilton is a contestant on NBC gamer 1 vs. 100 at 8. And it being Friday and all, there’s a new movie out—one of special interest to the TV community. Comedy Central’s Reno 911! gets all theatrical for Reno 911!: Miami, as the sheriffs attempt to save the world with guns, handcuffs and, of course, uncomfortably short shorts. Freeze!