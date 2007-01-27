Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, Jan. 29

The future is now! Yes, the Future TV Show 2007 (uh, shouldn't a future show be set in, like, 2012 or something?) goes down today and tomorrow at the Marriott Brooklyn Bridge in New York. Speakers include Turner Entertainment Digital VP Chris Pizzurro and ESPN Research Senior VP Artie Bulgrin. Elsewhere in Gotham, bloggers and techies alike are lining up for the AlwaysOn Media event at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Look for the bosses from hot Web properties Digg and Revver to present. And…There he is…again. Mario Lopez, the dancing, dimpled celeb that just won't go away, hosts Miss America 2007 from Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. It's on CMT at 8 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Sticking with our future theme, Time Warner's Home to the Future hosts the second-anniversary celebration of CNN's Headline Prime block. Glenn Beck and Nancy Grace are among the talent at the Time Warner Center. And it might be a bit of a stretch to call former Jackass jackass Bam Margera "talent," but Bam is the star of new reality series Bam's Unholy Union on MTV. See how Bammer and fiancée Missy plan their nuptials during the premiere at 9:30 p.m. Back at AlwaysOn Media, Dave.TV CEO Rex Wong headlines the seminar CEO Showcase: Technology Enablers.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) holds its Executive Development Summit at the Swan and Dolphin Hotel in Orlando. The confab helps female TV execs reach personal and professional milestones. Speaking of professional milestones, if you're looking to add an Edward R. Murrow, RTNDA/UNITY or Sidney Hillman Award to the mantel, the deadline for all of the above is today. Meanwhile, New York rocks more than usual: It's the Media Battle of the Bands at the B.B. King Blues Club, featuring, among others, the Men With Big Hips All-Star Revue, from the likes of MTV and Fox. Proceeds go to Citymeals-On-Wheels. And across town, the musical creation of CBS reality hit Rockstar: Supernova, featuring Tommy Lee and elfin new frontman Lukas Rossi, plugs in at Radio City Music Hall.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Cartoon Network enjoys a day at the museum, as a multimedia exhibit depicting the network's characters kicks off at the Museum of Design in Atlanta. Look for the likes of Ed, Edd n Eddy and The PowerPuff Girls in Design at Play: The High Design and Low-Brow Humor of Cartoon Network. Always an animated character, funny girl Sarah Silverman debuts on Comedy Central at 10:30 p.m. "Bound to make you feel better about your own life," The Sarah Silverman Program slogan goes. Remembering that we're not dating Jimmy Kimmel, we feel better already. Meanwhile, down in Washington, FCC Chairman Kevin Martin and company brief the new Senate Commerce Committee majority, led by Chairman Daniel Inouye, on the state of the media marketplace. With some pointed questions awaiting him, Martin might want to wear the Kevlar-lined gray flannel suit.

Friday, Feb. 2

It's the last day of the WICT summit, as the execs gather for Moving From Surviving to Thriving: Celebrating Being a Woman. And it being Groundhog Day and all, Daily Show yukkmeister Jon Stewart shows up on Noggin's Jack's Big Music Show. He plays Groundhog News Network reporter Brunk Stinegrouber, breaking the news on Gertrude the Groundhog's seeing her shadow. Stewart sending up cable news…shouldn't he leave that to Colbert?