Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, April 24

As they say, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. But hopefully, you can sneak a little knowledge out of Sin City after the NAB show this year. Speakers include everyone from Regis Philbin to James Cameron to Post-Newsweek Stations Prez Alan Frank. Tom Brokaw, Peter Jennings and Dan Rather are celebrated for their stellar careers in broadcasting (see story, page 77), and B&C hosts the Technology Leadership Awards at the Hilton (see story, page 47), sponsored by Harmonic. If you can't make it to Vegas, there's the BET Upfront at Manhattan Center Studios in New York.

Tuesday, April 25

After a few nights of desert debauchery, it's time to start justifying that trip to Vegas. Toward that end, B&C presents “Turning TV Content into Revenue” over lunch at the Hilton. Panelists include Ric Harris of NBC Universal, Larry Kramer of CBS, and Bill Hague of Frank N. Magid, with Disney-ABC TV boss Anne Sweeney doing keynote honors. Out L.A. way, David Milch, creator of Deadwood, shares his wisdom at the Museum of Television and Radio in Beverly Hills. And in Manhattan, the New York Women in Film and Television have breakfast with Linda Kaplan Thaler, CEO of her eponymous ad agency, at the Society of Illustrators. Way downtown, it's the Games & Mobile Forum at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Speakers include Robert Tercek, CEO of MultiMedia Networks, and Chris Early, studio manager of Microsoft Casual Games Group. It's BYOJ (bring your own joystick).

Wednesday, April 26

Psychics! Superheroes! Space aliens! See what Sci Fi has in store for viewers at the cable network's upfront press lunch. Network bigwigs Bonnie Hammer, Mark Stern and Dave Howe unveil their slate at Per Se in New York. And remember, what happens in Vegas stays there only if you keep video cameras out of the equation; just ask that Hilton lass. For a caught-on-video cornucopia, check out Court TV's premiere of Video Justice, a tasty stew of stickups, car crashes and other exhibitions of human misery assembled by John Langley of Cops fame. The spectacle debuts at 8 p.m. ET.

Thursday, April 27

In an effort to help you, dear reader, get out in front of the upfronts, Media Magazine offers its Outfront Conference at the Yale Club in New York. Covering topics like viewer engagement, video-on- demand and alternative media (did someone say platforms?!?), the gig vows to shed light on the future of TV advertising. Out in Hollywood, you're invited (if you have, ya know, an invite), to the Daytime Emmy Nominee Party at the Roosevelt Hotel. The bash is hosted by Soapnet and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and attire is “Hollywood Glam”—so leave the bengal-striped workout pants at home. Ever a paragon of Hollywood glam, Diane Ladd guest- stars on ER at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Friday, April 28

For a full dose of gags and shags, Austin Powers in Goldmember makes its broadcast premiere on Fox (8 p.m.). Part three of the Powers trilogy stars Mike Myers, of course, along with Beyoncé Knowles as Foxxy Cleopatra and Michael Caine as England's top spy. Speaking of high-flying men of mystery, an airline pilot ghost drops in on Jennifer Love Hewitt in the season finale of the recently renewed Ghost Whisperer on CBS (8 p.m.). Turbulence occurs, so fasten your seat belt!

