Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, April 10

In case you just emerged from cryogenics-induced slumber and haven’t heard, the NCTA National Show is under way at the Georgia World Congress Center in ATL. See preachers set up next to porn stars! See Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and Disney-ABC TV Group President Anne Sweeney in View From the Top: Leadership Perspectives! See MediaCom U.S. Chairman Jon Mandel in Advertising’s Extreme Makeover! Grab a Red Bull and check out I.T. Bolsters the Bottom Line! Away from Planet NCTA, Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson’s novel comes out. Publishers Weekly calls Between the Bridge and the River a “tour de force of cynical humor.” B&C Week calls it “pretty funny.”

Tuesday, April 11

The National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications hosts its awards breakfast at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta. TBS boss Philip I. Kent is honorary chair, and FCC Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate will say a few kind words. Always good for a kind word, Harvey Weinstein takes the stage with brother Bob at the 92nd Street Y in New York to discuss their careers. Speaking of making memorable pictures, Polaroid is the star at the Museum of Tele­vision & Radio in New York. “Best Minutes of the Day: The Golden Age of Polaroid” looks at the photo giant’s advertising history, with commentary by Alan Alda and Mariette Hartley. And ad folks will rock out when Lenny Kravitz plugs in for the TBS/TNT upfront at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Wednesday, April 12

Can’t get enough National Show bonhomie? You can prolong the trip home by hitting the CTAM Business Services Forum at the World Congress Center. And those who ignore the History Channel are doomed to repeat it … or however that saying goes. Tonight’s episode of 10 Days That Unexpectedly Changed America details the Daniel Scopes trial in 1925 (9 p.m. ET). Are you and your loved ones derived from apes? Tune in to find out. Providing strong evidence of the man-beast connection, MTV unveils season three of My Super Sweet 16 at 10 p.m. Teens face “jealous siblings, stressed-out parents and school rivals” as they “plot, plan and prep for the party to end all parties.”

Thursday, April 13

So extensive is Judaism’s contribution to heavy-metal music that it merits not only a special on VH1 but a sequel as well. Matzo and Metal II: Back to the Desert brings Scott Ian of Anthrax, Evan Seinfeld of Biohazard and some other metal Who’s Whos (or at least Who’s Thats) together at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas for kosher food and a discussion on headbanging and heritage (10 p.m.). And BET puts its distinctive spin on spring flings with Spring Bling ’06, which premieres at 8 p.m. “Shake somethin’!” the slogan implores, and Ne-Yo, Jamie Foxx and LL Cool J aim to do just that on the beach in Miami.

Friday, April 14

What happens in sports-mad Charlotte, N.C., when a famous local athlete is implicated in a murder? Find out when Biography Channel’s City Confidential looks into the felonious doings of Carolina Panther Rae Carruth (10 p.m.). On a brighter note, The Bernie Mac Show wraps up season five with two episodes on Fox (8 p.m.). Thinking he’s dying, Mac makes a series of advice videos for his kids after he’s electrocuted. There’s a joke here somewhere about the Big Mac being fried, not flame-broiled, but we’re not going to touch it.

