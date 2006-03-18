Where to be and what to watch...

Monday, March 20

The NAB Futures Summit is under way in

Pebble Beach, Calif., as broadcast

professionals get a crash course in emerging technologies from forward thinkers

like Brightcove's Jeremy Allaire and CBS' David Poltrack.

And The Future of Content Distribution is

Topic A at TelecomNext at

Mandalay Bay in Las

Vegas. B&C Editor in Chief

Max Robins and Multichannel News counterpart Tom Steinert-Threlkeld (TST) moderate the lunchtime

panel. Methamphetamine! Murder! Al Roker? See

what's going on with meth in your neck of the woods on

Al Roker Investigates: Meth,

Murder & Madness, premiering on Court TV at 11 p.m. ET. And NBC newbie Heist gets the red-carpet treatment with a

premiere party at Bulgari in

Beverly Hills.

Tuesday, March 21

The Lifetime upfront takes place over

breakfast at the Grand Hyatt in

New York, featuring CEO Betty Cohen and President of Entertainment

Susanne Daniels, and bold-facers like

Eric McCormack, Willow

Bay and Fantasia.

Bravo premieres The Real Housewives of Orange

County (10 p.m.). It's like Desperate Housewives, only …

well, it's like Desperate Housewives. And

author/TV personality Andy Borowitz delivers

the 2006 Marshall McLuhan Lecture, celebrating

the life of the Canadian media visionary, at New York

University's Cantor Film

Center.

Wednesday, March 22

If Spike TV threw a breakfast, what

would be served? We're guessing a variety of hearty meats and big, dirty

glasses of bourbon. But we'll find out for sure at the Spike upfront at

Cipriani in New

York. And HGTV pops the cork at its

Wine & Design bash at

Lotus Space in Gotham, with Ali Azhar, Kelly

Edwards and Clive Pearse. Like

wine, some shows get better with age. Megan

Mullally emcees the TV Land Awards

at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., with shout-outs to gems like

Cheers,

Dallas and

Good Times.

It airs on TV Land and Nick at Nite at 9 p.m.

The Television Advertising Forum contemplates

the 30-second spot at the Grand Hyatt in New York, and season @#*&ing 10 of

%*&#ing South

Park kicks off on Comedy

Central (10:30 p.m.).

Thursday, March 23

It's not every day a program turns 50. So give it up for

As the World

Turns—a soap opera before soap was even invented.

Original cast member Helen Wagner and her old

castmates read from the first script at the Museum of

Television & Radio in New York.

Speaking of 50-year careers, the Academy of Television

Arts & Sciences presents An Evening With Liza Minnelli at the

Wadsworth Theatre in Brentwood, Calif. There's a live performance, concert

film and panel discussion moderated by notorious Liza fanatic

John Stamos. And Tinseltown smartass

David Spade is back to dish more diss in the

season two premiere of The

Showbiz Show on Comedy

Central (10:30 p.m.).

Friday, March 24

Winning The

Apprentice sure has its perks! Trump alpha dog

Kelly Perdew hosts GI Factory on the

Military Channel, “an inside look at

military hardware—how it's designed, how it's made, how it's

deployed” (8 p.m.). Perdew will examine how a Chinook helicopter is

manufactured and what it takes to make a bulletproof vest—and, hopefully,

Donald Trump's hair—bulletproof. And

Disney Channel premieres

Hannah

Montana, starring Miley

Cyrus and Dad Billy Ray Cyrus (9:30

p.m.). The Achy Breaky Heart-throb plays the father of a tween country star who

keeps her identity secret after moving to Malibu.—Michael Malone

