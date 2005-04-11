Where to be and what to watch…

Monday, April 11

Attention, TV execs pondering proposals to turn the homeless

Miss America pageant into a reality show:

Check out ratings for tonight's Fear Factor (NBC, 8 ET). This episode tries to make

Miss USA 2005 contestants squeal—but in a

poised kind of way—in the network lead-in

to the actual Miss USA pageant. It's a toss-up what's scarier, the

Fearsome tasks the young women face, or the

stalkerish options on the beauty contest's Web site: “Follow Contestants

Backstage”; “Buy Photos of the Contestants”; “Send Flowers to the

Contestants.” Us, we'd rather send flowers to Loretta

Lynn, who's being feted with the Johnny Cash Visionary Award on

the 2005 CMT Music

Awards (CMT, 8 p.m. ET),

Viacom's effort to extend the labored

informality of its MTV Video Music Awards to

country music. But remember, boys, no cussin' allowed!

Tuesday, April 12

Discovery Channel or Rediscovery

Channel? The one-time science'n'nature network that turned into the home of

American

Chopper and Monster Garage is trying to stem a ratings

slide with a return to its docu-roots. New shows include

Deadliest

Catch, a 10-part series about the lucrative but deeply

dangerous jobs of crab fishermen in the Bering

Sea off Alaska (premiere, 9 p.m.

ET). Did somebody say crab meat? Lunch today

in the State Room of the Mayflower Hotel in

Washington comes courtesy of the

Federal Communications Commission Bar

Association. The noshing lawyers will listen to

House Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Barton,

a man committed to making broadcasters go

all-digital by Dec. 31, 2006.

Wednesday, April 13

First, Harvard University President

Lawrence Summers causes a massive stink in

January with his speculations about why there aren't more women at the top

levels of math and science. Now, in the NBC miniseries Revelations

(premiere, 9 p.m. ET), Bill Pullman plays a

Harvard astrophysicist confronting the possibility that the end of the world is

nigh. Coincidence? Ha. Tell it to

Satan.

Thursday, April 14

“We get women” goes the Lifetime

slogan. For entertaining advertisers at the channel's upfront today, the

woman that Lifetime got is Chaka Khan. We've

always suspected that Ms. Khan could wipe the floor with the today's

divas-come-lately (not that she'd actually wipe a floor), but this Lifetime

news is troubling. It's a breakfast event at the Grand

Hyatt hotel in New York City, with

the presentation from 9 to 10:30 a.m., hours when the true diva at a hotel

hasn't even ordered room service yet. Chaka, we feel for you.

Friday, April 15

Fear grips the Las Vegas Convention

Center today at 1 p.m. as exhibitors prepping the

National Association of Broadcasters'

NAB2005 convention realize that on-site

registration has now begun. Actual events

don't start until tomorrow, and the 100,000 attendees can't start ogling

the exhibits until Monday. It's not all gearhead jargon and tech demos you

won't see at Circuit City for a loooong time. In addition to a bevy of

technology bigwigs, featured talkers include NAB Prez Edward O. Fritts (naturally), FCC chief Kevin Martin,

Jay Leno and Charles

Osgood. All with riveting ideas,

no doubt, but a beauty pageant it's not.

