‘Wheel,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Renewed
CBS Television Distribution has renewed
syndication’s two highestrated
shows, the Sony-produced
Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, in 35% of
the country through the 2013-
14 TV season. That number
includes ABC’s owned-andoperated
stations in New York, Los Angeles,
Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco,
Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Fresno, Calif.
“These are two of the biggest shows in
the history of syndication. They are stationmakers,”
says CTD chief John Nogawski.
Besides the ABC station group, which has
successfully aired both shows in access for
more than two decades, CTD has renewed
Wheel and Jeopardy! on the Allbritton,
Fisher and Meredith station groups, as well
as on independently owned Fox affiliate
WVUE New Orleans. Nogawski expects to
have the shows renewed in the rest of the
country by early summer.
CBS managed to keep the shows’ license
fees steady, according to sources, a testament
to the strength of both shows and to
the improving TV marketplace.
Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have consistently
been the No. 1 and No. 2 shows
among households for the nearly 30 years they
have been on television. This
season, both shows have managed
to grow, with Wheel jumping
3% among households to a 7.4 rating, and
Jeopardy! growing 9% to a 6.3 rating.
Both shows also have renewed the contracts
of their hosts: Wheel’s Pat Sajak and
Vanna White and Jeopardy!’s Alex Trebek,
all of whom have been with their respective
shows since their September 1983 and 1984
syndication debuts.
