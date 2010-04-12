‘Wheel,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Renewed

CBS Television Distribution has renewed

syndication’s two highestrated

shows, the Sony-produced

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, in 35% of

the country through the 2013-

14 TV season. That number

includes ABC’s owned-andoperated

stations in New York, Los Angeles,

Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco,

Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Fresno, Calif.

“These are two of the biggest shows in

the history of syndication. They are stationmakers,”

says CTD chief John Nogawski.

Besides the ABC station group, which has

successfully aired both shows in access for

more than two decades, CTD has renewed

Wheel and Jeopardy! on the Allbritton,

Fisher and Meredith station groups, as well

as on independently owned Fox affiliate

WVUE New Orleans. Nogawski expects to

have the shows renewed in the rest of the

country by early summer.

CBS managed to keep the shows’ license

fees steady, according to sources, a testament

to the strength of both shows and to

the improving TV marketplace.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have consistently

been the No. 1 and No. 2 shows

among households for the nearly 30 years they

have been on television. This

season, both shows have managed

to grow, with Wheel jumping

3% among households to a 7.4 rating, and

Jeopardy! growing 9% to a 6.3 rating.

Both shows also have renewed the contracts

of their hosts: Wheel’s Pat Sajak and

Vanna White and Jeopardy!’s Alex Trebek,

all of whom have been with their respective

shows since their September 1983 and 1984

syndication debuts.