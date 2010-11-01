'Wheel of Fortune's' O'Donnell Passes Away at 78

Wheel of Fortune announcer Charlie O'Donnell, 78, passed away Monday at his home in Sherman Oakes, Calif.

O'Donnell served as the hit game show's announcer for 28 years. He began his career as a television announcer--which spanned over 50 years--on Dick Clark's American Bandstand.

O'Donnell is survived by his wife Ellen, his four children and two grandchildren.