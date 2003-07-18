WHCA taps Smith

Associated Press Broadcast White House correspondent Mark Smith has been elected president of the White House Correspondents Association.

Smith will officially begin his term as president in the spring of 2005 after serving as vice president for one year.

The association represents the White House press corps in its dealings with the administration regarding coverage of the president.

Smith will head a nine-member board of directors.

Smith is an award-winning 27-year veteran of AP who has been on the White House beat for AP Broadcast since 1996.