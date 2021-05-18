What’s Premiering This Week (May 17-May 23)

A slew of returning series and the latest Marvel Studios-produced show highlight a busy week of show premieres.

On Sunday, Showtime will return two of its popular series Black Monday and The Chi, while HBO resurrects drama series In Treatment after an 11-year hiatus. Also, Netflix brings back a retooled version of its Emmy Award series Master of None.

On the premiere front, Hulu on May 21 will debut the latest Marvel-themed original series, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., an animated show that follows the exploits of a failed supervillain. Also on the 21st, Prime Video will premiere Solos, an sci-fi anthology series featuring a star-studded cast including Anthony Mackie, Uzo Aduba, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Miren.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of May 17 to May 23 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 19 -- The Last Days (documentary) -- Netflix

May 20 -- Gomorrah (returning series) -- HBO Max

May 20 -- Too Close (drama) -- AMC Plus

May 20 -- Special (comedy) -- Netflix

May 21 -- 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (documentary series) -- Apple TV Plus

May 21 -- The Bite (dramedy) -- Spectrum

May 21 -- Army of The Dead (horror) -- Netflix

May 21 -- The Me You Can’t See (reality) -- Apple Tv Plus

May 21 -- Trying (comedy) -- Apple TV Plus

May 23 -- Flatbush Misdemeanors (comedy) -- Showtime