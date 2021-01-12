What's Premiering This Week (Jan. 11-Jan. 17)
Disney Plus debuts Marvel-themed series 'WandaVision'
Disney Plus' much anticipated debut of Marvel Studios' WandaVision and the return of HBO Max comedy series Search Party lead a list of new shows debuting this week.
WandaVision, which debuts Jan. 15, follows Marvel Universe characters Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) who seek to live idealized suburban lives, but begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems, according to the streaming service.
Read Also: Disney Plus Now at 86.8 Million Subscribers
HBO Max will debut on Jan. 14 the fourth season of Search Party. The streaming service aired the third season of the comedy series after TBS aired the show's first two seasons. HBO Max will air the first three episodes of the season on the 14th, with three more airing on Jan. 21 and the remaining four episodes on Jan. 28.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Jan. 11 to Jan. 16 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Jan. 11 -- Straight Up With Steve Austin (returning series) -- USA Network
Jan. 13 -- Everyone is Doing Great (comedy) -- Hulu
Jan. 13 -- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (documentary) -- Netflix
Jan 14 -- The Event (documentary series) -- HBO Max
Jan. 14 -- Locked Down (movie) -- HBO Max
Jan. 15 -- Servant (returning series) -- Apple Tv Plus
Jan. 15 -- One Night in Miami (drama) -- Prime Video
July 15 -- Secrets of Sulphur Springs (sci-fi) - Disney Channel
Jan. 17 -- Exhumed (reality) -- Oxygen
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.