What's Premiering This Week (Jan. 11-Jan. 17)

Disney Plus' much anticipated debut of Marvel Studios' WandaVision and the return of HBO Max comedy series Search Party lead a list of new shows debuting this week.

WandaVision, which debuts Jan. 15, follows Marvel Universe characters Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) who seek to live idealized suburban lives, but begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems, according to the streaming service.

HBO Max will debut on Jan. 14 the fourth season of Search Party. The streaming service aired the third season of the comedy series after TBS aired the show's first two seasons. HBO Max will air the first three episodes of the season on the 14th, with three more airing on Jan. 21 and the remaining four episodes on Jan. 28.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Jan. 11 to Jan. 16 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Jan. 11 -- Straight Up With Steve Austin (returning series) -- USA Network

Jan. 13 -- Everyone is Doing Great (comedy) -- Hulu

Jan. 13 -- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (documentary) -- Netflix

Jan 14 -- The Event (documentary series) -- HBO Max

Jan. 14 -- Locked Down (movie) -- HBO Max

Jan. 15 -- Servant (returning series) -- Apple Tv Plus

Jan. 15 -- One Night in Miami (drama) -- Prime Video

July 15 -- Secrets of Sulphur Springs (sci-fi) - Disney Channel

Jan. 17 -- Exhumed (reality) -- Oxygen