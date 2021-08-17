Trending

What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 16-Aug. 22)

‘The Walking Dead’ returns for final season

The Walking Dead
(Image credit: AMC)

 The launch of The Walking Dead's final season highlights a busy show premiere week for cable and streaming services.

The 11th season of AMC's zombie-themed original drama series debuts Aug. 22. The 22-episode final season will launch with eight episodes in 2021, with the remaining episodes debuting in 2022, according to AMC.

Series premieres this week include Hulu's drama series Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman, Regina Hall and Melissa McCarthy (debuting Aug. 18) and HBO Max's sci-fi movie Reminiscence, featuring Hugh Jackman and Thandie Newton (Aug. 20).  

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of  Aug. 16 to Aug. 22 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Aug. 18 -- Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (returning series) -- Comedy Central

Aug. 18 -- Diary of a Future President (comedy) -- Disney Plus

Aug. 18 -- In The Same Breath (documentary) -- HBO

Aug. 19 -- Five Bedrooms (dramedy) -- Peacock

Aug. 19 -- Sweet Life: Los Angeles (reality) -- HBO Max

Aug. 19 -- Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special (animation) -- HBO Max

Aug. 20 -- Annette (musical movie) -- Prime Video

Aug. 20 -- The Loud House Movie (animation) -- Netflix

Aug. 20 -- The Chair (comedy) -- Netflix

Aug. 20 -- Paw Patrol: The Movie (Paramount Plus)

Aug. 20 -- Truth Be Told (returning series) -- Apple TV Plus

Aug. 22 -- Chapelwaite (horror) -- Epix

Aug. 22 -- Work In Progress (comedy) -- Showtime

 

 

Aug. 22 -- The Walking Dead (returning series) -- AMC

R. Thomas Umstead
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.