What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 16-Aug. 22)

The launch of The Walking Dead's final season highlights a busy show premiere week for cable and streaming services.

The 11th season of AMC's zombie-themed original drama series debuts Aug. 22. The 22-episode final season will launch with eight episodes in 2021, with the remaining episodes debuting in 2022, according to AMC.

Series premieres this week include Hulu's drama series Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman, Regina Hall and Melissa McCarthy (debuting Aug. 18) and HBO Max's sci-fi movie Reminiscence, featuring Hugh Jackman and Thandie Newton (Aug. 20).

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 22 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Aug. 18 -- Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (returning series) -- Comedy Central

Aug. 18 -- Diary of a Future President (comedy) -- Disney Plus

Aug. 18 -- In The Same Breath (documentary) -- HBO

Aug. 19 -- Five Bedrooms (dramedy) -- Peacock

Aug. 19 -- Sweet Life: Los Angeles (reality) -- HBO Max

Aug. 19 -- Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special (animation) -- HBO Max

Aug. 20 -- Annette (musical movie) -- Prime Video

Aug. 20 -- The Loud House Movie (animation) -- Netflix

Aug. 20 -- The Chair (comedy) -- Netflix

Aug. 20 -- Paw Patrol: The Movie (Paramount Plus)

Aug. 20 -- Truth Be Told (returning series) -- Apple TV Plus

Aug. 22 -- Chapelwaite (horror) -- Epix

Aug. 22 -- Work In Progress (comedy) -- Showtime

Aug. 22 -- The Walking Dead (returning series) -- AMC