What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 16-Aug. 22)
‘The Walking Dead’ returns for final season
The launch of The Walking Dead's final season highlights a busy show premiere week for cable and streaming services.
The 11th season of AMC's zombie-themed original drama series debuts Aug. 22. The 22-episode final season will launch with eight episodes in 2021, with the remaining episodes debuting in 2022, according to AMC.
Series premieres this week include Hulu's drama series Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman, Regina Hall and Melissa McCarthy (debuting Aug. 18) and HBO Max's sci-fi movie Reminiscence, featuring Hugh Jackman and Thandie Newton (Aug. 20).
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 22 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Aug. 18 -- Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (returning series) -- Comedy Central
Aug. 18 -- Diary of a Future President (comedy) -- Disney Plus
Aug. 18 -- In The Same Breath (documentary) -- HBO
Aug. 19 -- Five Bedrooms (dramedy) -- Peacock
Aug. 19 -- Sweet Life: Los Angeles (reality) -- HBO Max
Aug. 19 -- Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special (animation) -- HBO Max
Aug. 20 -- Annette (musical movie) -- Prime Video
Aug. 20 -- The Loud House Movie (animation) -- Netflix
Aug. 20 -- The Chair (comedy) -- Netflix
Aug. 20 -- Paw Patrol: The Movie (Paramount Plus)
Aug. 20 -- Truth Be Told (returning series) -- Apple TV Plus
Aug. 22 -- Chapelwaite (horror) -- Epix
Aug. 22 -- Work In Progress (comedy) -- Showtime
Aug. 22 -- The Walking Dead (returning series) -- AMC
