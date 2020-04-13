What's Premiering This Week (April 13-April 19)
Hulu's 'Mrs. America,' ESPN's 'The Last Dance' highlight the week's premieres
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 13 to April 19 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
April 13 -- Agua Donkeys (comedy) -- Quibi
April 15 --Mrs. America (drama) -- Fx on Hulu
April 15 -- Outer Banks (drama) -- Netflix
April 15 -- What We Do In the Shadows (returning series) -- Fx
April 17 -- #blackAF (comedy) -- Netflix
April 17 -- Bosch (returning series) -- Prime Video
April 17 -- Selah and the Spades (drama) -- Prime Video
April 17 -- Sergio (drama) -- Netflix
April 18 -- The Last Dance (sports documentary) -- ESPN
