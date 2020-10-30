What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (Oct. 30-Nov. 1)

Showtime’s Gervonta Davis-Leo Santa Cruz pay-per-view boxing match highlights a sports weekend dominated by college and pro football telecasts.

The Halloween fight between three-time world champion Davis and four-division world champion Santa Cruz will retail at a suggested price of $74.99 and will feature a three-card undercard, according to Showtime.

College football continues to ramp up with a full slate of games across numerous channels. Top-ranked Clemson on Saturday will host Boston College on ABC without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19. Other high profile games include a primetime matchup between third-ranked Ohio State and Penn State (ABC.)

The NFL’s week seven slate of games takes place Sunday afternoon, culminated by NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast between two struggling teams, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

In other sports, NBC and NBCSN on Saturday continue their Premier League coverage, while FS2 offers a live Liga MX game on Saturday. Golf Channel has EPGA Tour and PGA tour golf coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

ESPNNews and ESPN2 will cover the Korean Baseball League (KBO) post-season beginning Nov. 1, and culminating with the Korean Series later in the month.