What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (Nov. 6-Nov. 9)

College football takes the field this weekend at full strength as the PAC-12 kicks off its 2020 season, highlighting a busy TV sports weekend.

The college football schedule is led by NBC’s primetime matchup between top-ranked Clemson and fourth-ranked Notre Dame. The Tigers will be without its star quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a second straight game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Pac-12 on Saturday gets back on the field for the first time this season with Arizona State facing off against 20th-rank USC on Fox. The conference last month approved a seven-game schedule after initially cancelling the season this past summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference however, has already cancelled two games this weekend -- Washington-California and Arizona-Utah -- due to pandemic concerns.

Other big college football matchups include fifth-ranked Georgia at eight-ranked Florida on CBS and No.7 Texas A&M at South Carolina on ESPN.

DAZN will jump into the boxing ring Saturday night with a lightweight fight between top contender Devin Haney and former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa.

On Sunday NBC will telecast NASCAR’s The Season Finale event, the final race of the 2020 season from Phoenix Raceway.

The NFL enters its 9th regular season week with a full slate of games leading up to NBC’s Sunday Night Football game featuring veteran quarterbacks Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In other sports, horse racing’s Breeders’ Cup takes place on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 on NBCSN.