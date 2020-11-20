What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Nov. 20-Nov. 22)

College and pro football games as well as mixed martial arts action are on the menu for sports fans as the industry heads into the Thanksgiving week.

The NFL’s 11th week on Sunday will feature an NBC Sunday Night Football matchup between AFC West rivals Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. Other national game telecasts from CBS (New England at Houston) and Fox (Green Bay at Indianapolis) are also on the docket.

The college football schedule is highlighted by Saturday afternoon contests between third-ranked Ohio State and ninth-ranked Indiana on Fox and fourth-ranked Clemson and Florida State on ABC. Primetime games feature 14th-ranked Oklahoma State and 18th-ranked Oklahoma on ABC, and 20th-ranked USC and Utah on ESPN.

The UFC will step into the octagon Saturday night for its UFC 255 pay-per-view event, which will feature as its main event the Alex Perez-Deiveson Figueiredo featherweight championship. The card will also feature women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title against Jennifer Maia.

NBC will offer Premier League soccer coverage on Saturday, while NBCSN will air league games on Saturday and Sunday. FS1 and ESPN will feature Major League Soccer coverage on Sunday. Meanwhile, Golf Channel will provide coverage of the PGA’s RSM Classic on Saturday and Sunday.