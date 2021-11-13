What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (Nov. 13-14)

This weekend’s live Tv sports action starts on the football field as nine of the NCAA's top 10-ranked college football teams play on Saturday.

Top ranked Georgia will look to maintain its undefeated season when it takes on the Tennessee Volunteers on CBS, while second-ranked Alabama takes on New Mexico State on the SEC Network. Third rank Oregon hits the road to play Washington State on ESPN, while fourth-ranked Ohio State travels to play No. 19 Purdue on ABC.

The remaining schedule includes No. 6 Michigan-Penn State (ABC), No. 7 Michigan State-Maryland (Fox), No. 8 Oklahoma-No. 13 Baylor (Fox), No. 9 Notre Dame-Virginia (ABC) and No. 10 Oklahoma State-TCU (Fox).

The 10th weekend of NFL action kicks off with Sunday afternoon regional action on Fox and CBS, followed by NBC’s Sunday Night Football matchup between AFC West rivals the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

On the combat sports front, Showtime Saturday night will distribute a super middleweight bout between David Benavidez and Kyrone Davis. Also Saturday, DAZN will offer a featherweight title fight between champion Kid Galahad and challenger Kiko Martinez. ESPN Plus will deliver a Saturday afternoon UFC Fight Night card that includes a main event bout between featherweights Max Holloway and Yair Rodriquez.

On the soccer field, the National Women’s Soccer League will continue its postseason run with two semifinal matches on CBSSN, including the Washington-OL Reign and Chicago-Portland games.