What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (July 24-25)

This weekend’s lineup of live sports content on television begins in Tokyo with NBCUniversal’s Summer Olympics coverage. Linear television networks USA, NBCSN, NBC and CNBC will team to offer live coverage in such sports as softball, swimming, tennis, soccer and beach volleyball, skateboarding and water polo. A complete list of televised Olympics events can be found here.

Read Also: NBCU Gears Up for Olympics with Opening Ceremonies Coverage

Beyond the Olympics, CBS will offer final round coverage of the 3M Open PGA golf tournament, while Golf Channel will feature the Amundi Evian Championship LPGA tour event.

ESPN Saturday will present a UFC Fight Night card featuring a main event bantamweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw.

On the soccer field, FS1 and FS2 will televise quarterfinal round action of CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament. On Saturday, FS2 will televise the Qatar-El Salvador match, while FS1 offers the Mexico-Honduras game. On Sunday, team USA is in action against Jamaica on FS1, while Costa Rica meets Canada, also airing on FS1. Also, ABC will air a Saturday afternoon MLS game between Columbus and Atlanta.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will originate from Milwaukee as the Brewers host the Chicago White Sox in an interleague matchup.