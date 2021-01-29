What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Jan. 30-31)

With pro football games off the schedule this weekend (ahead of Super Bowl LV on CBS on Feb. 7), college basketball takes center court, with many of the sport's top-ranked teams in play on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, No. 1 Gonzaga will battle Pepperdine on ESPN2, while second-ranked Baylor will host Auburn on ESPN and third-ranked Villanova will travel to face Seton Hall on Fox. Eighth-ranked Virginia will meet 20th-ranked Virginia Tech on ACC Network, ninth-ranked Alabama will meet 24th-ranked Oklahoma on ESPN and tenth-ranked Texas Tech will go to battle LSU on ESPN2. On Sunday, sixth-ranked Houston will host SMU on ESPN.

The NBA will tip off a Saturday primetime NBA matchup between the champion Los Angeles Lakers at the Boston Celtics on ABC, while NBA TV will air a doubleheader on Sunday featuring the Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.

CBS and Golf Channel will split afternoon coverage of the PGA Farmers Insurance Open on both Saturday and Sunday, while NBC and NBCSN will offer three Premier League Soccer games on Saturday (Everton vs. Newcastle United, Manchester City vs. Sheffield United and Arsenal vs. Manchester United).

Fox will step into the boxing ring for a primetime Saturday night fight card telecast, led by the Caleb Plant-Caleb Truax super middleweight championship fight.