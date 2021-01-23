What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (Jan. 23-Jan. 24)

Two National Football League championship games and Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC mixed martials arts octagon highlight this weekend’s TV sports events.

This Sunday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Fox and the Buffalo Bills will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship contest on NBC. The winners will meet in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

On Saturday, former UFC champion McGregor will meet Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 pay-per-view event on ESPN+. The match, a rematch of a 2014 bout in which McGregor defeated Poirier, marks McGregor’s first appearance in the octagon since defeating Donald Cerrone last January in UFC 246. ESPN will offer coverage of the UFC 257 preliminary fights leading up to the PPV event.

NBC on Sunday takes to the ice to televise the Detroit Red Wings-Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, while CBS will televise the Professional Bull Riding’s Pendleton Whisky Invitational championship.

NBC and the Golf Channel will air weekend coverage of the first Ladies PGA Tour event of the year from Florida. Golf Channel will air coverage of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Friday through Sunday, while NBC will offer Saturday and Sunday afternoon coverage of the LPGA event.

