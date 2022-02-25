What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (February 26-27)

The TV sports lineup for the last weekend of February starts on the basketball court as ABC and ESPN offer a full weekend of NBA action.

ABC’s weekly Saturday primetime NBA game telecast will feature the Brooklyn Nets against the defending league champion Milwaukee Bucks. On Sunday, ABC airs an NBA doubleheader featuring the Philadelphia 76’ers-New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz-Phoenix Suns games. Sunday night, ESPN telecasts its own NBA doubleheader block, offering the Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans-Los Angeles Lakers contests.

On the college basketball front, ESPN on Saturday will air games including top-ranked Gonzaga versus No. 23 Saint Mary’s, third-ranked Auburn battling No. 17 Tennessee, fourth-ranked Purdue facing off against Michigan State, fifth-ranked Kansas against No. 10 Baylor and ninth-ranked Duke taking on Syracuse. Other top 10 ranked teams in action Saturday include second-ranked Arizona-Colorado (ESPN2), No.6 Kentucky-No. 18 Arkansas (CBS) and No. 9 Texas Tech-TCU (ESPN2).

On the ice, ABC will televise a live Saturday afternoon NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, while TNT will air a primetime NHL matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators. On Sunday NHL Network will televise the Edmonton Oilers-Carolina Panthers and New York Islanders-Anaheim Ducks games.

Showtime will offer a late Saturday night boxing card headlined by the Chris Colbert-Hector Luis Garcia junior lightweight bout. ESPN Plus will air a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts bout between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green.

Round three of the Guinness Six Nations Rugby tournament continues Saturday on CNBC with Scotland facing France and England battling Wales. On the soccer field, USA Network will offer two live Premier League games Saturday and one Sunday telecast. Sunday will also feature live Major League Soccer action on FS1 and ESPN.

On Sunday, NBC will air the IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race, while Fox offers the NASCAR Cup Wise Power 400 event. Fox will also televise the Pro Bowlers Association’s Tournament of Champions event.

On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will televise final round coverage of the PGA Honda Classic tournament. ■