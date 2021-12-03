What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (Dec. 4-5)

The list of high-profile TV sports events for the first weekend in December begins on the gridiron as college football enters its conference championship weekend with several top ranked teams battling for College Football Playoff positions.

Top-ranked Georgia will face third-ranked Alabama in the SEC Championship game on CBS, while second-ranked Michigan will face No. 13 Iowa on Fox. Fourth-ranked Cincinnati will face No. 21 Houston in the ACC Championship Game on ABC, while fifth-ranked Oklahoma State will battle ninth-ranked Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game on ABC.

NBCSN, USA and NBC will continue its coverage of the Premier League with live game coverage on Saturday and Sunday. ABC will offer Major League Soccer doubleheader action on Sunday.

ESPN on Sunday will televise the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race, while NBC will televise the final round of the PGA Hero World Challenge golf event.

On the combat sports front, DAZN on Saturday will stream the WBC lightweight championship fight between champion Devin Haney and top contender Joseph Diaz Jr. from Los Angeles. Showtime on Sunday offers a pay-per-view fight pitting WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis against Issac Cruz.

ESPN on Saturday will air a UFC Fight Night Bantamweight title bout between Rob Font and Jose Aldo.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast will feature an AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.