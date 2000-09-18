Whats he talking about? (Week 2)

In his pre-game analysis on Monday Night Football, Dennis Miller remarked that the careers of Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Jets exec Bill Parcels have "the murkiest bloodlines since the House of Plantagenet..How does the closed-caption person handle 'Plantagenet'?" We can't answer the latter, but as to the former-William the Conqueror, who established the Plantagenet line in England in 1066, wasn't just called "the bastard" by the defeated Saxons; he was, in fact, illegitimate.